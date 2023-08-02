The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for Director, Executive Branch Engagement for its Federal Affairs division. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

The position is responsible for lobbying and advocacy on the American Chemistry Council (ACC)’s Federal Affairs team, with a particular focus on matters within the purview of the Executive Branch and federal agencies. As a member of the Federal lobbying team, the position represents the ACC and its members at the Executive Branch and, as appropriate, on Capitol Hill; develops lobbying and related advocacy strategy on assigned issues; schedules and facilitates meetings with senior Executive Branch and federal agency officials and staff; and responds to inquiries as well as requests to testify at public hearings. The position will advocate at the Executive Branch on behalf of the policy divisions at ACC and will support the subject matter experts within those divisions. The position reports directly to the Vice President, Federal Affairs.

A bachelor’s degree in political science, communications, or related field and at least eight years’ advocacy or relevant experience. Strong written and oral communication skills and the ability to aggressively build and maintain strong relationships and advocate on behalf of applicable customers and ACC priorities as well as provide strategic counseling, develop plans, and execute supporting tactics are a must. Executive Branch experience, familiarity with the regulatory and legislative processes and how to impact them, as well as environmental/sustainability regulatory or legislative experience are preferred.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. Hybrid work schedule: Remote Monday and Friday, in office Tuesday – Thursday. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements.

Email: H_R@americanchemistry.com

FAX: (202) 330 5563

Mail: American Chemistry Council

Attention: HR

700 Second Street NE

Washington, DC 20002