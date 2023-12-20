Director, Voter Protection and Research

Voter Protection and Research Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Director of Voter Protection and Research is a key leadership role that oversees the Voter Protection and Research department. The Director is responsible for the design and execution of the Voter Protection strategy and deliverables and supervises the Research strategy and deliverables led by the Deputy Director.

What You’ll Do

Oversee the Voter Protection and Research department, its staff, budget, strategy and deliverables.

Design and execute the Voter Protection strategy, goals and priorities in alignment with organizational goals and strategy.

Supervise the Research strategy and deliverables led by the Deputy Director.

Collaborate with other departments in executing on department and organizational goals and priorities, as well as supporting and/or leading on Rapid Response efforts as needed.

Develop and oversee department budget and spending in collaboration with the Deputy Executive Director.

Manage vendor and contractor work and relationships within the department.

Represent the department, its work and the organization in meetings, briefings or other external facing events.

Lead or participate in internal or external meetings with relevant stakeholders.

Participate in the weekly Team Leads meeting.

Manage and coach direct reports through weekly 1:1 check-ins.

Support the leadership of the organization as needs are identified by the Executive Director or Deputy Executive Directors to achieve goals and other organizational priorities.

Who You Are

10 years of relevant, progressive experience in a voting rights, political, C4/PAC or similar organization.

Background in disinformation and anti-voting efforts to undermine elections and democracy.

Background in policy analysis.

Demonstrated success in supervising teams or individuals.

Excellent writing and editing skills, particularly on tight timelines.

Understands how voter suppression, disinformation and anti-voter activity targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work.

Actively works to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Has cultural competence and experience in managing employees from diverse, intersectional backgrounds.

Lived experience or professional experience in the South in a social justice context.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, permanent and remote position within the Continental U.S.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes generous paid time off, a national health/dental/vision insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid family leave and more.

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 annual based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted: December 15, 2023

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/3167223-483413