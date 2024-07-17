Program Officer, Economy and Society Initiative

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation invests in creative thinkers and problem solvers working to ensure that people, communities, and the planet can flourish. Together with their partners, they are harnessing society’s collective capacity to solve our toughest problems — from the existential threat of climate change to persistent and pervasive inequities, to attacks on democracy itself. As one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the United States, Hewlett promotes constructive dialogue across difference and provides reliable, responsive, and strategic support to its partners.

A nonpartisan philanthropy, the Hewlett Foundation has made grants in the U.S. and globally for nearly six decades based on an approach that emphasizes long-term support, collaboration, and trust. In 2022, the foundation awarded more than $560 million in grants, with more than two-thirds of that total awarded as flexible funding. At any one time, they have nearly 3,000 active grants to organizations around the world. That includes support to organizations large and small — from research universities building public knowledge to grassroots organizations supporting community advocacy, from Bay Area artists engaging local audiences to African think tanks developing policy solutions.

The Foundation now seeks a collaborative and outcomes-driven Program Officer for its Economy and Society Initiative (ESI). As a key member of the ESI team, this Program Officer will engage in grantmaking within the initiative’s strategy, serving as a thought partner with the Director, building and maintaining strong relationships with grantees, and actively monitoring progress and engaging in strategic planning for ESI’s strategy. The Program Officer will also be deeply engaged in building and nurturing networks of practitioners and funders working to shape a new economic paradigm.

TO APPLY

To learn more about the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation please visit: www.hewlett.org

This search is being led by Emily Wexler and Rachel Burgoyne of NPAG. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest, qualifications, and commitment to equity and transparency as a central tenet of effective grantmaking, along with their resume via NPAG’s candidate portal.

