Government Relations Director for Defense Policy

Washington DC/ Full-Time/ On-Site

Position Overview

A global defense supplier is seeking qualified applicants for a defense policy government relations position. This position develops and implements federal defense funding and policymaking strategies to advance the company’s goals while leading engagement and advocacy with Members of Congress and their staffs. The ideal candidate will have significant experience with defense legislation including the annual appropriations process and the National Defense Authorization Act. The focus of this position is on policy and funding opportunities for both Navy and Army programs.

Responsibilities

Design, develop and execute defense government relations strategies in support of Navy and Army weapons programs through lobby and advocacy of Congress and the Administration.

Identify, analyze, and promote policymaking and funding opportunities in the armed services and appropriations committees of both the House and the Senate.

Build a network of relationships with Members of Congress, staff, senior administration officials and thought leaders in promoting the company’s priorities while raising brand awareness.

Develop collaborative relationships with internal business counterparts in a highly matrixed environment through the alignment of policy and funding priorities with commercial goals.

Provide sound policy and political analysis in guiding and educating senior business leaders on viable legislative strategies.

Lead the company’s defense government relations function with a strong presence among government decision makers, think tanks and industry organizations at the federal, state, and local level.

Qualifications

Proven success and deep knowledge of congressional procedures and the defense legislative and appropriations processes.

Understanding of military weapons programs and experience working with relevant congressional committees.

Eight or more years working successfully on defense policy with Members of Congress, their personal offices and committee staff, and senior administration officials including the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Army.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to work independently and as part of a broader government relations team.

Interested applicants are invited to send their resumes to govrelationsposition@gmail.com.