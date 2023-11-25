Senior Policy Associate

Rapoza Associates is a nonpartisan, public-interest lobbying and government relations firm with over four decades of experience providing comprehensive legislative and support services to community development and housing organizations, associations, and public agencies. Rapoza Associates’ staff works closely with clients to find effective and creative ways to reach their legislative goals, including policy research and drafting new legislative initiatives. The firm’s clients include many of the nation’s most innovative and leading housing and community development organizations. The organizations represented by Rapoza Associates collectively deploy billions of dollars each year toward community development projects such as affordable housing, new community facilities, small business support, environmental remediation, and much more. Clients’ policy priorities include the New Markets Tax Credit and Community Development Financial Institutions programs at the Department of Treasury; rural development and housing programs at the Department of Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development; community service programs at the Department of Health and Human Services; programs at the Small Business Administration; as well as many other federal community development initiatives.

Position Description

The firm is seeking a Senior Policy Associate with experience working with coalitions and a strong grasp of membership development and management. The ideal candidate will also have an understanding of community development and appropriations. In this role, the Senior Policy Associate will support the development and implementation of legislative strategies and help cultivate and maintain relationships with federal agencies and Congress.

Rapoza Associates provides paid annual and sick leave, federal holidays, and health and dental benefits. Salary commensurate with experience.

Responsibilities

Prepare grassroots communications, including social media posts, online content management, and legislative updates to clients.

Help provide day-to-day coalition building and management.

Prepare policy materials, including fact sheets, reports, letters, testimony, talking points, and briefings.

Attend hearings, mark-ups, and conference committees to report on and evaluate Congressional actions.

Assist in the coordination of conferences and client meetings.

Track and analyze federal legislation, regulations, and appropriations.

Qualifications

At least five years of government relations, legislative, policy, advocacy, or lobbying experience.

Knowledge of community development policy or appropriations is required, and familiarity with rural development is a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Sound judgment, professional manner, and ability to perform when faced with tight deadlines and multiple priorities.

Well-organized and detail-oriented.

Application Instructions:

Please submit a resume and cover letter to Lana Chapman at Lana@Rapoza.org. No phone calls, please.

Closing date for applications: December 22, 2022