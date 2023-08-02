The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for Director, Plastics Sustainability for its Plastics division. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

The position is responsible for implementing plastics sustainability and recycling programs that enable the plastics industry to achieve ambitious recycling goals and policy initiatives. The position is also responsible for managing the Plastics Sustainability Team’s advanced recycling and bio-based plastics workstreams including its environmental and technical projects and supporting policy and advocacy. The position will support the Division’s state, federal and international advocacy objectives via strategy development and collaboration with ACC advocacy staff as well as work with the Senior Director, Plastics Sustainability on new strategic programs and initiatives, such as developing expertise and policies for scaling bio-based plastics manufacturing. The position reports directly to the Senior Director, Plastics Sustainability.

Requirements include a bachelor’s degree and at least eight years of advocacy or related experience. Ability to work independently on a variety of complex matters simultaneously, including ability to prioritize and manage multiple vendors, technical projects, stakeholders, and member requests as well as cultivate, manage and leverage high quality stakeholder relationships for successful outcomes and implement strategy, action plans and consistently meet internal and external deadlines in a challenging environment are a must. Knowledge of economics, recycling, energy, or petrochemicals is preferred.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements.

Email: H_R@americanchemistry.com

FAX: (202) 330 5563

Mail: American Chemistry Council

Attention: HR

700 Second Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

American Chemistry Council is an equal opportunity employer.