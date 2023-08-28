Policy Director
August 28, 2023 | | Uncategorized
- Description: The Center for the Rights of Abused Children seeks a professional policy director for a full-time, hybrid, in-person, or remote position. The policy director will create and develop research and reforms to protect children in foster care at both the state and federal levels. The director will provide strategic direction and guidance to policymakers throughout the year and across the U.S. The best candidates will be experienced in shaping public policy in this or a related field and have excellent knowledge of the laws and policies impacting children. A proven track record in public policy, strong analytical skills, and the ability to write quickly, creatively, and persuasively under deadlines are essential.
- Link to application: https://app.trinethire.com/companies/48827-center-for-the-rights-of-abused-children/jobs/80355-policy-director