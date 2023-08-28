Policy Analyst
August 28, 2023
- Description: The Center for the Rights of Abused Children seeks a professional policy analyst for a full-time, hybrid, in-person, or remote position. The analyst will design, analyze and implement public policies aimed at fundamentally improving the laws related to child abuse, neglect, and the U.S. foster care system. Analysts provide strategic direction and guidance to policymakers throughout the year and across the U.S. The best candidates will be experienced in shaping public policy in this or a related field and have a strong knowledge of the laws and policies impacting children. Analysts must have strong analytical skills, the ability to write quickly, creatively, and persuasively under deadlines, and strong interpersonal and team building skills.
- Link to application: https://app.trinethire.com/companies/48827-center-for-the-rights-of-abused-children/jobs/80354-policy-analyst