The Center for the Rights of Abused Children seeks a professional senior policy analyst for a full-time, hybrid, in-person, or remote position. The analyst will design, analyze, and implement public policies aimed at fundamentally improving the laws related to child abuse, neglect, and the U.S. foster care system.

But that barely captures what we’re looking for in a candidate for this position. What we want is someone who is passionate about the rights of abused children. Is that you?

Do you want and are you willing to strive for, above all, policies that ensure safety and protection for children?

Do you have the needed maturity and innate decency, as well as the requisite experience with child policies?

Is the word “impossible” a stranger to you?

Are you willing to try as hard as we do to improve life for abused children?

Do you have a wide and deep knowledge of the laws impacting children?

Do you have strong analytical skills and the ability to operate under deadlines?

If you answered “Yes” to these questions, then you just may be the person we’re looking for. So keep reading . . .

The senior analyst will provide strategic direction and guidance to policymakers throughout the year and across the U.S. The best candidates will be experienced in shaping public policy in this or a related field and have a strong knowledge of the laws and policies impacting children.

Candidates must have:

Strong analytical skills

The ability to write quickly, creatively, and persuasively under deadlines

Strong interpersonal and team-building skills

Our rock-bottom conviction is that every child deserves a safe and loving home. If you’re on board with this and have the relevant policy-analysis experience, we’d love to hear from you.

Link to application: https://app.trinethire.com/companies/48827-center-for-the-rights-of-abused-children/jobs/80354-senior-policy-analyst