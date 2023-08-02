ACC Manager, Value Chain Outreach and Coalition

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for Manager, Value Chain Outreach and Coalition for its Political Mobilization division. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

The position is responsible for enhancing the advocacy efforts of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) by engaging and mobilizing allies, downstream users, third parties and other key stakeholders in support of ACC priority issues and programs. The position is responsible for increasing coordination with outside groups to expand ACCs influence both in Washington, D.C. and in the states. In addition, this position works directly with our member company facilities representatives to engage in political and grassroots activities. The position reports directly to the Senior Director, Political Mobilization.

Requirements include a bachelor’s degree and at least three years’ relevant campaign or political experience. Familiarity with and interest in public policy processes and grassroots strategies, tools, and tactics and the ability to collaborate effectively with multiple stakeholders internally and externally. Federal or state candidate campaign or district office work experience or corporate or trade association experience are preferred.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements.

Email: H_R@americanchemistry.com

FAX: (202) 330 5563

Mail: American Chemistry Council

Attention: HR

700 Second Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

American Chemistry Council is an equal opportunity employer.