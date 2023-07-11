Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

To do this, we are seeking a Senior Press Secretary to meet our ambitious goals. This role reports to the Director of Communications & Digital.

What You’ll Do

As the Senior Press Secretary, you will:

Oversee the workstream of earned media and external communications, their strategy and deliverables.

Manage key relationships with local, regional, and national press.

Responsible for the daily management of the FFA press inbox and elevating and responding to media inquiries.

Develop written materials and support the Director to review, edit, and approve written materials.

Responsible for preparing interview memos and prepping and staffing FFA spokespeople for media interviews and appearances.

Lead on media outreach and press list maintenance via Cision, including serving as primary point of contact with Cision vendors.

Support the external communications and media relations work of the organization by participating in relevant pod meetings.

Support the Communications Director and the work of the department, as needs are identified by the Director, to achieve department goals and other department priorities.

Who You Are

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Minimum 5-8 years of progressive, professional experience in digital and communications work in the political space.

Excellent multi-project management skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Demonstrated success pitching reporters and securing media placements.

Experience speaking on-the-record preferred, but not required.

Excellent interpersonal skills, with a demonstrated commitment to speaking with colleagues, volunteers, and constituents in a way that is empathetic, professional, and solutions-oriented.

Proven ability to produce high-quality deliverables within established deadlines.

Ability to work collaboratively within a diverse team.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.

Proficient with Google suite programs, Cision/Meltwater, and Outlook.

Understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work.

Actively works to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, permanent position located on the East Coast within 2 hours of a major airport and has up to 25% in-person work related to the responsibilities of the role, like press conferences, interviews or events. Locations where in-person work is required will likely include Georgia, Washington DC or other locations depending on the needs of the organization. Also, because of the nature of the 24/7 news cycle, there will be weekend or after-hours work required.

This position is in the Fair Fight Action Employee Union. All assigned work will follow the terms and conditions of the ratified FFA Union Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Benefits: We offer a generous benefits package which includes generous paid time off, a national health/dental/vision insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid family leave and more.

Salary: $81,000 FFA Union minimum and subject to the CBA terms of Compensation and Experience.

To Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume through our web site at fairfight.com for consideration.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.