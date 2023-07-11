Director, Research & Policy

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

To do this, we are seeking a Director of Research & Policy to meet our ambitious goals. This role supervises three Research & Policy department staff and reports to the Deputy Executive Director.

Please note: this is not an academic research position.

What You’ll Do

As the Director of Research & Policy, you will:

Oversee the Research & Policy department, its staff, budget, strategy and deliverables.

Develop clearly defined organizational policy priorities and implementation strategies in partnership with organizational leadership and in line with organizational values.

Collaborate with other departments in executing on department and organizational goals and priorities.

Act as final decider and checker on factual accuracy of organizational materials

Develop and oversee department budget and spending in collaboration with the Deputy Executive Director.

Assisting with development and fundraising work as required – 10-15% of capacity.

Manage vendor and contractor work and relationships within the department.

Represent the department, its work and the organization in meetings, briefings or other external facing events.

Lead or participate in internal or external meetings with relevant stakeholders.

Participate in the weekly Team Leads meeting.

Manage and coach direct reports through weekly 1:1 check-ins.

Support the leadership of the organization as needs are identified by the Executive Director or Deputy Executive Directors to achieve goals and other organizational priorities.

Who You Are

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

10 years of relevant, progressive experience in a voting rights, political, C4/PAC or similar organization.

Excellent writing and editing skills, particularly on tight timelines.

Background in self and opposition research

Background in disinformation and anti-voting efforts to undermine elections and democracy.

Experience with online digital advertising tools, website content development, and using available metrics to understand online engagement.

Demonstrated success in supervising teams or individuals.

Understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work.

Actively works to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Has cultural competence and experience in managing employees from diverse, intersectional backgrounds.

Lived experience or professional experience in the South in a social justice context.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, permanent, remote position within the Continental U.S. Role may require 10 – 20% travel for stakeholder meetings or retreats.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes generous paid time off, a national health/dental/vision insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid family leave and more.

Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 annual based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume through our web site at fairfight.com for consideration.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.