Senior Policy Associate

By on February 14, 2023 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Rapoza Associates is a nonpartisan, public-interest lobbying and government relations firm with over four decades of experience providing comprehensive legislative […]

Read more

Director, Government Relations – Berkshire Hathaway Energy

By on January 17, 2023 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Purpose of Position This position will manage the workload, direct and coordinate efforts related to Berkshire Hathaway’s federal policy efforts […]

Read more

President

By on January 9, 2023 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is the leading advocacy organization in the United States exclusively dedicated to defending and […]

Read more

Senior Policy Associate

By on November 25, 2022 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Senior Policy Associate Rapoza Associates is a nonpartisan, public-interest lobbying and government relations firm with over four decades of experience […]

Read more

Director of Public Policy, Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund

By on November 21, 2022 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Are you an experienced public policy professional who is ready to be a national leader and make a powerful impact […]

Read more

Executive Vice President of Programs & Strategy at the National Immigration Law Center

By on November 11, 2022 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Founded in 1979, the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is a leading non-profit organization (501(c)3) in the U.S. exclusively dedicated […]

Read more

Manager, Nuclear Advocacy & Coalitions

By on November 11, 2022 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Job description Through the NEI advocacy program, the nuclear advocacy manager will prepare strategy and tactical plans to support federal […]

Read more

Senior Public Affairs Manager, Macro Grid Initiative

By on September 9, 2022 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

ACORE seeks a Senior Public Affairs Manager to support the Macro Grid Initiative (MGI), a national campaign to accelerate public […]

Read more

Executive Director, Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety

By on August 29, 2022 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

ABOUT HCAPS The Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety (HCAPS) was founded in 2018 to advocate for patient safety and […]

Read more

Director of Policy

By on August 29, 2022 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Benefits Data Trust (BDT) is a non-profit organization that improves health and financial security by harnessing the power of data, […]

Read more