Rapoza Associates is a nonpartisan, public-interest lobbying and government relations firm with over four decades of experience providing comprehensive legislative […]
Senior Policy Associate
Director, Government Relations – Berkshire Hathaway Energy
Purpose of Position This position will manage the workload, direct and coordinate efforts related to Berkshire Hathaway’s federal policy efforts […]
President
The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is the leading advocacy organization in the United States exclusively dedicated to defending and […]
Senior Policy Associate
Director of Public Policy, Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund
Are you an experienced public policy professional who is ready to be a national leader and make a powerful impact […]
Executive Vice President of Programs & Strategy at the National Immigration Law Center
Founded in 1979, the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is a leading non-profit organization (501(c)3) in the U.S. exclusively dedicated […]
Manager, Nuclear Advocacy & Coalitions
Job description Through the NEI advocacy program, the nuclear advocacy manager will prepare strategy and tactical plans to support federal […]
Senior Public Affairs Manager, Macro Grid Initiative
ACORE seeks a Senior Public Affairs Manager to support the Macro Grid Initiative (MGI), a national campaign to accelerate public […]
Executive Director, Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety
ABOUT HCAPS The Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety (HCAPS) was founded in 2018 to advocate for patient safety and […]
Director of Policy
Benefits Data Trust (BDT) is a non-profit organization that improves health and financial security by harnessing the power of data, […]
