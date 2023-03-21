The Washington Campus: Program Coordinator and Program Assistant

The Washington Campus is seeking new staff to join its team, including a Program Coordinator as well as a Program Assistant. The Washington Campus is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) higher education consortium that provides intensive educational programs in business, public affairs, and public policy to MBA and other graduate students from its partner schools. Most programs bring participants to Washington, D.C. for several days for experiential learning; other programs are conducted online. More information may be found on our website: www.washcampus.edu.

The Campus’ program staff help organize and run all educational programs. Junior staff coordinate with and support senior staff members as well as faculty speakers. In addition to registering, coordinating, and supporting all student participants, other responsibilities will include the production of program materials and the assistance in executing scheduled course sessions. Required skills include an advanced working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications; organizational skills, timeliness, and professionalism are essential. Prior experience with webpage amendment, social media posts, & administration of online meetings/webinars would be beneficial.

Applicants for the Program Coordinator position should possess a completed bachelor degree and have up to two years of relevant work experience. The Program Coordinator position is a full-time salaried staff position with full benefits.

The Program Assistant position is an entry-level position. Applicants for the Program Assistant position should possess a completed bachelor degree. The Program Assistant position is an hourly position with numerous benefits and may have the potential to develop into a full-time salaried staff position, depending on individual performance and organizational needs.

The Washington Campus welcomes candidates from diverse backgrounds and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, orientation, national or ethnic origin, or disability. Applicants will be immediately reviewed and interviewed. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume, including at least two professional references, no later than April 7th, 2023, to jswindal@washcampus.edu.