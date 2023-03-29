Senior Research Associate, State Health Policy

AcademyHealth offers a collegial environment, challenging work that makes an impact, excellent benefits including comprehensive medical and dental, professional development funds, tuition assistance, 403(b) contribution and match, paid leave, and a competitive salary. Because we offer remote and hybrid work arrangements, candidates do not need to be physically located in the Washington, DC area.

Us: The professional home and leading national organization for health services researchers (HSR), policymakers, and health care practitioners and stakeholders. AcademyHealth – together with its members and partners – increases the understanding of methods and data used in the field, enhances the professional skills of a vibrant and diverse community of researchers and research users, supports the implementation of evidence to improve policy and practice, and advocates for the use of evidence to improve health and health care for all. Our established priorities are: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Health Systems Improvement, Resilience and Capacity; and Science Innovation. Diversity is a core value at AcademyHealth. We are passionate about building and sustaining an inclusive and equitable working environment for all and transforming our field to achieve higher impact, more equitable research.

You: An early-to-mid-career professional who is kind, self-motivated, curious, highly organized, flexible, a strong writer, experience in and/or passion for health care policy, and capable of managing external stakeholder relationships and day-to-day project activities

We believe that diverse perspectives foster the innovation we need to be successful, and we are committed to building a team that encompasses a variety of backgrounds, experiences, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. As such, you do not need to match every listed expectation to apply for this position – applications are welcomed from a broad range of applicants.

How you’ll contribute:

The Senior Research Associate will provide substantive content, analytic, and administrative project management support for AcademyHealth’s work with state health policymakers participating in our Evidence-Informed State Heath Policy Institute’s (ESHPI) portfolio of Medicaid-related projects and Networks (e.g., Medicaid Medical Director Network, State-University Partnership Learning Network), and other program portfolios that advance the use of evidence-based research and promote health equity in health policy and practice. Specifically, this role will provide day-to-day management of select network-related activities and projects, coordinating research and engagement activities, meetings, tasks and communications essential for the project’s progress.

• Conduct and summarize research related to Medicaid programs, health system design, quality improvement initiatives, maternal health, social determinants of health, health equity, community health, and other topics.

• Contribute to qualitative research, analysis and synthesis, implementation, and dissemination activities and products, such as environmental scans, literature reviews, semi-structured interviews, surveys, and data visualizations.

• Assist and provide research, technical assistance, and logistics support to stakeholder communities and learning networks.

• Lead project management efforts including, tracking, and managing work plan activities, timelines, and deliverables.

• Cultivate and maintain relationships with diverse and representative partners and stakeholders.

• Develop, organize, and format program deliverables for submission.

• Contribute to strategic growth of ESHPI, as defined by elevating visibility and collaboration with peer organizations and policy stakeholders.

Experience and Qualifications:

• A minimum of 3 years of substantive professional experience in health policy and/or health services research.

• Masters degree in health policy, public policy, public health or related field from accredited college or university, or equivalent experience.

• Strong quantitative and qualitative research skills, including drafting of interview guides, conducting literature review and interviews, and producing key summaries and syntheses.

• Demonstrated project management experience, including demonstrated ability to efficiently plan, organize, and manage complex, multiple projects simultaneously with limited supervision or direction.

• Strong organizational skills; ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and maintain a system of tracking, monitoring, and prioritizing tasks and projects.

What you should know:

• We are a hybrid work environment with options for remote and in-office work.

• All employees are required to be fully vaccinated to work in the office, unless entitled to an accommodation.

• Applicants outside of the metropolitan DC area are encouraged to apply.

• Hiring process is conducted virtually, with interviews via phone or video; selected candidates will receive required instructions for interviews.

• A limited amount of travel to meetings is expected.

The salary range is $68,000- $73,000 and is commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Applications:

Qualified applicants should submit a resume and analytic writing sample to Human Resources via email: jobs@academyhealth.org. For more information, please go to www.academyhealth.org.