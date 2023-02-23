Senior Program & Financial Assistant (Temporary)

Location: National Education Association Headquarters (Washington, DC)

If you would enjoy working in a dynamic environment and are looking for an opportunity to become part of a stellar team of professionals, we invite you to apply online today.

Posting Period: February 1, 2023 – Until Filled

Employee Type: NEASO NEA Staff Organization

Position Type: Temporary (Fixed Term)

Salary Range: $62,038.00 – $95,115.00

Rank: NEASO Rank 5

Position Details:

POSITION EMPHASIS: This position supports NEA’s vision of attaining a great public school for every student through performance of high-level and detailed administrative and programmatic support in the Center for Organizing & Affiliate Support (C4AOS).

POSITION SUMMARY: The essential functions of this position include providing high-level specialized organizational program, meeting and financial expertise, as well as serving as an administrative and technical resource for Center for Organizing and Affiliate Support. The incumbent carries the primary responsibility for providing high level administrative support to the NCUEA program. The position requires the ability to multi-task, meticulous attention to detail as well as excellent writing skills. The incumbent handles scheduling, writes and edits correspondence, constructs project plans, determines implementation strategies, supports the grant program, process financial documentation and support platforms for membership, processes consultant and member vouchers. Plan meetings/trainings and large conferences including handling logistical/calendaring arrangements, providing on-site support; makes hotel and travel arrangements; developing and editing of materials; coordinating print production; and providing support to committees and events. The incumbent also works closely with the Center for Organizing Manager for Business Affairs in providing the department with administrative support including, but not limited to, the grant management systems to review, process notifications, progress reports and coordinate payments; coordinating department projects as assigned and implementing NEA policies and procedures. The incumbent processes contractor and vendor contracts; assists in providing supporting documentation for reports; prepares departmental spreadsheets; and develops and maintains programmatic reports, tracking fiscal resources with NEA external partners. In addition, the incumbent provides technical assistance for office computer equipment and serves as technical liaison. To carry out these responsibilities, the incumbent uses a computer and/or laptop, associated software, and travels occasionally.

Minimum Education Requirement: Associate degree in Business Administration, Accounting, or related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education and experience from which comparable knowledge and skills may be obtained. Minimum Qualifications: Three years of progressively responsible program and administrative experience that must include writing and editing skills, developing presentations, participating in program development, determining implementation strategies, and providing technical program assistance concerning the particulars of a program. Other Requirements: Minimum typing speed 40 wpm. Must be able to work extended hours on evenings and weekends. Samples of work products (e.g., reports, correspondence, spreadsheets, database and presentation materials) may be required at the time of the interview. Occasional travel required.

Selection Criteria: Tier 1 (Essential): Proven current experience providing specialized program, administrative, and financial support, including processing vouchers and vendor payments. Demonstrated skill in coordinating meeting and travel logistics. Demonstrated proficiency in analyzing data used for developing financial reporting, assisting with budgetary forecasting, and tracking complex expenditures. Proven advanced skill in the use of word processing, and presentations applications and database, spreadsheet, and financial management software. Advance interpersonal communication and customer service skills to interact with all levels of staff and governance. Proven ability to handle multiple and complex tasks simultaneously under stringent timeframes and changing conditions. Demonstrated use of sound judgment for decision-making and ability to follow through on tasks with minimal supervision. Successful references. Tier 2 (Significant): Experience collecting and synthesizing data. Experience in grant management/administration. Demonstrated initiative in using technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness of work and office operations. Tier 3 (Desirable): Knowledge of mission and programs of the Center for Organizing.

Apply Here: https://nea.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/ExternalCareers/details/Senior-Program—Financial-Assistant–Temporary-_2022-00245?q=2022-00245

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the following is provided: The position involves skill in using a computer and/or laptop; oral and written communication skills; skills in proofreading and editing; use of clear and articulate speech; interpersonal relations skills; reasoning and problem-solving skills; ability to work in a fast-paced environment; ability to sit for long periods, stoop, bend, reach and carry light materials (up to 10 lbs.); and ability to travel by various methods of transportation, e.g., airplane, car.

NEA is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and encourages applications from all qualified candidates regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, or disability. Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal. To apply for this position or to search for other openings, please go to our jobs page at Careers at NEA (myworkdayjobs.com)

NEA Participates in E-Verify. Read more here E-Verify Participation & Right to Work..