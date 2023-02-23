Senior Program & Financial Assistant (C4OAS)

Location: National Education Association Headquarters (Washington, DC)

Posting Period: February 23, 2023 – Until Filled

Employee Type: NEASO NEA Staff Organization

Position Type: Regular, Full Time

Salary Range: $62,038.00 – $95,115.00

Rank: NEASO Rank 5

Position Details:

POSITION EMPHASIS: This position supports NEA’s vision of attaining a great public school for every student through performance of high-level and detailed administrative and programmatic support in the Center for Organizing & Affiliate Support (C4AOS).

POSITION SUMMARY: The essential functions of this position include providing high-level specialized technical, financial, and program support to the Center for Organizing & Affiliate Support. The incumbent develops and maintains databases; presentation materials; develops spreadsheets and tracks data, tables, reports and correspondence; handles logistics for meetings, conferences, and travel; maintains listserv, info sheets, prepares and process travel vouchers; and participates in collaborative work effort that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the Center. To carry out responsibilities, the incumbent uses a personal computer, associated software, and travels occasionally.

MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIREMENT: Associate degree in Business Administration, Accounting or related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education and experience from which comparable knowledge and skills may be obtained. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Three years of progressively responsible experience performing a full-range of office support, including using a personal computer for database development and maintenance, spreadsheet analysis, presentation development, and analyzing accounts and expenditures, resolving financial matters. Additional experience must include planning meetings and conferences; developing administrative processes; composing, editing and proofreading documents; responding to information requests; OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Minimum typing speed – 50 wpm. Must be able to occasionally work extended hours on evenings and weekends. Samples of work products (e.g., reports, correspondence, spreadsheets, data base and presentation materials) may be required at the time of the interview. Some travel required (10-15 overnights per year).

SELECTION CRITERIA: TIER 1 (Essential): Demonstrated knowledge of Association programs, priorities, and initiatives. Proven advanced technical skills, word processing, developing and maintaining databases, spreadsheets, and presentation software, as well as electronic mail, and online information services (preferably MS Word, Access, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook). Proficient knowledge of NEA’s online financial and administrative systems, i.e., the NEA Budget System, Chart of Accounts, and Department of Labor (DOL) codes; for determining and tracking departmental expenses, and processing vouchers. Proven experience in coordinating meeting and travel logistics, in negotiating with vendors, and in handling meeting registration procedures using Cvent or other registration software. Effective analytical, interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment. Demonstrated flexibility in handling multiple/complex projects simultaneously under stringent timeframes and changing priorities/conditions. Demonstrated use of sound judgment for decision-making and ability to follow through on tasks with minimal supervision. Successful references. TIER 2 (Significant): Experience collecting, synthesizing and reporting information. Demonstrated initiative in using technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness of work. Experience in fundamental accounting and bookkeeping principles. TIER 3 (Desirable): Knowledge of mission and programs in the Center for Organizing & Affiliate Support (C4AOS).

Apply Here: https://nea.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/ExternalCareers/details/Senior-Program—Financial-Assistant–C4OAS-_2023-00034?q=2023-00034

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the following is provided: The position involves skill in using a computer and/or laptop; oral and written communication skills; skills in proofreading and editing; use of clear and articulate speech; interpersonal relations skills; reasoning and problem-solving skills; ability to work in a fast-paced environment; ability to sit for long periods, stoop, bend, reach and carry light materials (up to 10 lbs.); and ability to travel by various methods of transportation, e.g., airplane, car.

NEA is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and encourages applications from all qualified candidates regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, or disability. Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal. To apply for this position or to search for other openings, please go to our jobs page at Careers at NEA (myworkdayjobs.com)

NEA Participates in E-Verify. Read more here E-Verify Participation & Right to Work..