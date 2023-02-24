Senior Director, Communications

POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Senior Director of Communications to lead, develop and oversee the implementation of comprehensive and effective internal and external coordinated communications plans designed to help advance the policy goals and raise the visibility of the organization and its executive director. This individual should have the ability to bridge Families USA’s organizational goals with the messaging of a dynamic media cycle using a digital-first strategy – including elements related to traditional media, social media, website oversight, CRM database, all content development (including editing and designing), message development, marketing and branding. The Senior Director will collaborate with teams across the organization to lead and execute innovative strategies aimed at driving and responding rapidly in the daily news media cycle. As a contributing member of the senior leadership team, this individual will work collaboratively with the team to help develop, oversee, and execute on the overall success of the organization as well as oversee multiple projects and project teams.

Main responsibilities include:

• Proactively create and lead organization’s communications strategy and produce timely deliverables.

• Develop long-term communications strategies, including developing and identifying effective messaging opportunities, and recognizing possible partnership opportunities that are rooted in organizational impact and tailored to audiences according to organizational theory of change and action.

• Oversee and steward multiple project teams, including: envisioning highly impactful projects aimed at influencing policy makers; developing project plans, key milestones and deliverables; adapting such plans, and assisting project teams to troubleshoot.

• Lead and execute on the organization’s social media, website, ¬¬and digital content plan to promote the organization and executive director, promote the mission and work of the organization, ensuring that content is accurate, on message, vetted properly through correct appropriate staff, and in keeping with our tone/brand for each channel.

• Oversee editorial and content strategy and marketing efforts for the organization through planning, spotting/diagnosing emerging internal/external trends, triaging priorities and unexpected needs for content production and messaging, and spotting opportunities for content creation where there are gaps.

• Lead the organization’s earned media work, including the creation and oversight of the execution of earned media plans, overseeing the cultivation of media relationships, and the development and execution of media events.

• Collaborate with the Development Department on grants, as appropriate.

• Oversee the overall design and maintenance of Families USA’s visual brand.

• Oversee staff and work product of the Storytelling Initiatives Program, intake and dissemination of stories across a wide variety of earned and owned media channels.

• Oversee the communications budget, developing clear, coordinated processes for the execution of department responsibilities.

• Provide leadership and direction to department staff, including: establish priorities, coach and mentor, motivate, empower, evaluate, and identify opportunities for professional development and growth.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

This is one of the most senior-level positions at Families USA. Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Public Policy, Political Science, or a related field. 10+ years’ working experience managing communications strategy development, preferably in a nonprofit or advocacy environment. Experience working on health care messaging with or for the federal Administration, Capitol Hill, and/or on advocacy campaigns preferred. Content strategy experience across a variety of advocacy or nonprofit organizations. A passion for social justice and for the mission of Families USA.

To perform successfully in this role, applicant should possess the specific knowledge, skills and abilities outlined below:

KNOWLEDGE (acquired information necessary to do the job, kind of knowledge required for the job)

• Demonstrated experience developing/executing digital and earned media campaign plans and content marketing plans.

• Solid experience creating, maintaining, executing content and strategy for nonprofits.

• Proven experience with analytics tools, and data collection and analysis.

• Knowledge of traditional and social media.

• Highly motivated team player who contributes to an atmosphere in which people collaborate enthusiastically and effectively to produce results.

• Fundamental understanding of health policy issues, and forces that impact these issues, to enhance effectiveness of communication efforts.

SKILLS (position-specific learned activity, generally gained through training)

• Exceptional interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills, including speaking and writing clearly, persuasively and creatively to a diverse audience.

• Capacity to handle multiple competing priorities – including ability to provide strategic oversight to project teams, work under pressure, and meet deadlines.

• Capacity to build and sustain internal and external working relationships and partnerships.

• Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word/Excel/Outlook).

ABILITIES (position-specific talents; potential to perform tasks or functions)

• Ability to act nimbly in a fast-paced environment with changing news cycles and priorities.

• Ability to travel and work after-hours and/or weekends, as needed.

• Ability to engage staff, and external coalition partners.

• Ability to work independently and in close coordination with teams.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $145K – $165K.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity. We do not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, disability, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, results of genetic testing, or service in the military.