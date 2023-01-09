The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is the leading advocacy organization in the United States exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of low-income immigrants and their loved ones. NILC’s mission is grounded in the belief that everyone living in the U.S. – regardless of race, gender/gender identity, immigration, and economic status – should have equal access to justice, resources, and educational and economic opportunities that enable them to achieve their full human potential. Leveraging its 501(c)4 affiliate, the Immigrant Justice Fund (NILC IJF), and with a $22 million annual operating budget and 70 staff members, NILC combines policy advocacy and litigation, movement power building and narrative and culture change strategies to both strengthen the legal protections for immigrants and shift the public debate toward the notion that everyone regardless of their place of birth or socioeconomic status has a stake and constructive role to play in shaping the country’s future.

Since 1979, NILC has served as a foundational pillar of the immigrant justice movement, simultaneously shaping the immigration ecosystem to defend and advance the rights of low-income immigrants and empowering like-minded organizations to do the same. The organization has gradually evolved over the course of its history from a national support center for legal services to the multi-faceted organization of today.

Following several years of unprecedented growth and 2022’s transitional year from outgoing executive director Marielena Hincapié, to interim leadership under long-serving board member and former board chair Sara Gould, NILC has clarified and strengthened its leadership structure, recommitted to a robust strategic framework, and positioned itself for the future. As a result of this work, NILC has bolstered the platform for a new leader to successfully guide the organization toward the future. NILC is now poised to activate its multi-faceted strategy in support of important wins for immigrants at both the federal and state levels. In addition, as this nation’s deep systemic racial, social, and economic injustices are continuously thrown into sharp relief, NILC is looking at its own and the immigrant justice movement’s intersections with other justice movements and living into its role bringing many worlds together in support of creating a thriving, healthy society.

The new President will lead and oversee NILC and its 501(c)4 political arm, the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund (IJF). The new President will advocate for NILC’s core commitments to racial and gender equity, movement and coalition building and the advancement of policies that defend and empower immigrants from a diverse range of nationalities, races, ethnicities, cultures, languages, and other salient identities. The President will champion and compel actions that support immigrant communities in their ongoing struggle to be treated with dignity, included in society, financially established, and recognized for their power to engage and mobilize around issues of citizenship and the opportunities that derive from it. Building on established organizational values, over 40 years of successes, and a comprehensive strategic framework, the President will collaborate with policy makers, sector leaders, staff, and community stakeholders to shape the next iteration of NILC’s work and impact, and work closely with supporters, staff, and funders to ensure the long-term viability of NILC as it grows to meet the ever-evolving needs of diverse immigrant communities.

NILC’s and IJF’s next President will draw on relevant lived and professional experience to bring empathy, humility, and credibility to support their vision and action plans for the work. Their savvy, deep relationship-building skills, strategic thinking, and excellent judgment will allow them to deftly navigate a charged and fluid national political landscape. The President will be a seasoned manager and executive, able to translate NILC’s bold vision into strategy and action while amplifying the voices of the communities that NILC works with and alongside of. S/He/They will collaboratively guide the direction and strategy of NILC’s and IJF’s work; empower and partner with Executive and Senior Leadership Teams to implement the Strategic Framework, determine the organization’s metrics of success and design and implement organizational development and management priorities; represent the organization externally; and cultivate and steward NILC’s external relationships to ensure that the organization maximizes its impact.

Success in this role will require a seasoned manager and executive who is:

• A dynamic, emotionally intelligent, and empathetic leader with the skills to lead and motivate staff and bolster the long-term financial sustainability of multifaceted, growing organizations;

• An exceptional relationship manager who can build rapport, trust, and collaboration across a diverse and growing community of passionate, talented stakeholders, including staff, policymakers, elected officials, and community partners to work towards a shared vision for the future of immigrant justice; and

• A strong listener, public communicator, and storyteller who can articulate and amplify the values, lived experiences, and lessons that demonstrate the potential and impact of the work.

Salary (minimum of $300,000) will be flexible and commensurate with the experience of the successful candidate.

TO APPLY

For more about the National Immigration Law Center, please visit: www.nilc.org

For more about the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund, please visit: www.immigrantjusticefund.org

This search is being led by Katherine Jacobs and Sharon Gerstman of NPAG. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s website (https://npag.com/nilc-president).

NILC is an equal opportunity employer. We strongly encourage applications from women, people of color, and bilingual and bicultural individuals, as well as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities, and/or any other individuals with diverse experiences. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, color, marital status, or medical condition including acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and AIDS-related conditions. Applicants with Disabilities: Reasonable accommodation will be made so that qualified disabled applicants may participate in the application process. Please advise in writing of special needs at the time of application.