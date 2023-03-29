Policy Advisor – US Office – (Open to flexible working)

Help us protect land and defender rights. Join us as a Policy Advisor in our Washington DC office.

About Global Witness

Global Witness wants to end environmental and human rights abuses driven by political and corporate elites.

The planet and its residents face a crisis: the climate is being destroyed, and civic freedoms are deteriorating. Rampant abuse of power is pushing the world to breaking point as Governments, and big corporations all too often go unchecked in their exploitation of our planet and its people.

For us to succeed, we need to embody the principles we fight for. Global Witness strives for cohesion, solidarity, and inclusion as only together can we protect one another and the planet to build a better and more just future.

About the campaign

Global Witness is recruiting for an exciting opportunity for a campaigner and policy analyst to help shape the development of our work under the Land and Environmental Defenders (LED) Campaign in the US.

As the climate and biodiversity crises worsen, so have repression of civil society and reprisals against environmental defenders. Global Witness’ Land and Environmental Defenders campaign is at a crucial stage. Last year we released Decade of Defiance, which traced 10-years of our reporting on violence against land and environmental defenders worldwide.

We have published cutting-edge investigations on the role of corporate actors in relation to harms against defenders and we continue to build evidence for improved business practices across multiple sectors.

This year we’re expanding our footprint to bring advocacy, campaigning, and communications around this critical issue to US companies, financiers, and government actors as well as multilateral organisations.

About the role

You will play a leading role in using strategic opportunities in the US to hold corporate actors to account for causing, contributing or benefiting from attacks on land and environmental defenders. You will have the goal to secure meaningful actions from the US government and their stakeholders as well as ensuring government accountability.

Working closely with partners in the Global South, you will advocate for increased recognition and protection for defenders and engage with the media and others to strengthen the case for adopting urgent change.

You will also contribute to international forums, particularly in relation to climate change decision-making.

About you

You will be a skilled and experienced strategist, being able to use your excellent communication skills in engaging with policy and decisionmakers and others to secure progressive change in business practices and policies.

You’ll bring your keen understanding of the complexities of power dynamics that dispossess local communities while empowering corporate elites – and will be motivated to work to change this. You will understand and respect the diverse complexities of culture, narrative and sensitivities of different issues in different environments.

Finally, you’ll have a strong affinity to Global Witness’ values, working collaboratively with colleagues both in the US and London working with others to achieve maximum impact.

Working for us

Global Witness has a talented team of people worldwide with offices in London, Washington DC, and Brussels. We aim to be a diverse and inclusive place to work. We value new perspectives, original ideas and different ways of working. We believe that diverse views and experiences improve the way we do our work. We do our best to make our jobs accessible to all regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation or identity.

We offer an excellent benefits package including a competitive salary and 25 days’ vacation (excl. Federal Holidays). We also offer healthcare insurance, wellbeing days and policies to support you during key life events.

This role is based in Washington D.C. USA, and therefore to be considered for this role you must be able to provide proof of eligibility to work in the US.

Our hybrid working model currently requires staff to be in the office at least 20% of the working week and by June 2023 you will be required to work in the office at least 2 days a week. You’ll also need to be comfortable working with a team that is predominantly based outside of the US.

Applying

Please send in your CV (max 2 sides) and a one-page cover letter clearly outlining how you meet the person specification to recruitmentcampaigns@globalwitness.org by 9 April 2023 at Midnight EDT.

Please use the following in the subject heading of the email Policy Adviser, and please use the following file name and protocol for our CV and cover letter: First name_last name_CV and First name_last name_coverletter.

If you have a disability and would prefer to apply in a different format or would like us to make any reasonable adjustments to enable you to apply or attend any interview, please let us know.