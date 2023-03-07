Manager, State and Local Public Sector Policy

The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) is the premier advocacy and policy organization for the world’s leading innovation companies. The Public Sector team houses ITI’s advocacy in the United States with a focus on procurement processes at the federal and state levels. The Public Sector team seeks a Manager of State and Local Public Sector Policy.

Position Summary:

As the Manager of State and Local Public Sector Policy, you will support the implementation of ITI’s public sector policy priorities as they apply to federal financial assistance for or other related regulatory impacts on state and local governments. You will work closely with ITI’s federal Public Sector leadership and ITI members to advocate on specific policy issues that are applicable at the state and local government level, including:

– Acquisition Reform: includes competition, due process, adopting commercial buying strategies, and educating state procurement officers on key aspects of purchasing information technology;

– Cybersecurity: includes advising state and local governments on key best practices for developing, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise cybersecurity strategy;

– IT Modernization: includes advocating for consistent technology budgets, investing in commercial solutions rather than government legacy systems, adopting cloud-based solutions, and building a diverse, skilled technical workforce for the future; and

– Digital Citizen Services: includes advocating for the seamless and equitable delivery of digital services to citizens while prioritizing accessibility, security, reliability, and user experience through the use of modern technology.

Your responsibilities:

– Providing policy direction and leveraging ITI Public Sector policy experts and ITI members for appropriate review of policy proposals.

– Tracking, communications and analysis on all key federal legislation, regulation, and policy relevant to the development and implementation of federal financial assistance programs or other related regulations at the state and local government levels.

– Interfacing with external consultants in at least two of ITI’s priority states to support regular Vendor Advisory Council (VAC) meetings, including developing agendas, scheduling speakers, and coordinating meeting logistics.

– Assisting in regularly tracking federal legislation, executive orders, regulation, etc. that impact the provision of technology-focused federal financial assistance at the state and local government levels, and provide periodic written updates on these provisions and programs for ITI members.

– Assisting in regularly tracking state-level legislation, resolutions, executive orders, etc. that impact the implementation of relevant federal financial assistance programs within at least four of ITI’s priority states.

– Fostering relationships with key state and local government officials, in order to build support for ITI public sector priorities.

– Interfacing with external trade associations and organizations to expand ITI’s policy advocacy through strategic partnerships.

– Promoting ITI and its member companies through written and oral presentations, at public and exclusive industry forums, with stakeholders and customers of IT goods and services.

– Developing and maintaining ITI public sector marketing materials as appropriate to State and Local audiences.

Your qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference will be given to candidates with an advanced degree in public administration, public policy, political science, law, business, or a related field.

– A minimum of two years’ experience in a legislative, regulatory, analysis or communications role.

– Experience working in a state or local government office, or in a state and local policy-focused trade association or policy organization, is strongly preferred.

– Experience working on information technology policy issues is strongly preferred.

Your intangibles:

– Fantastic written communication skills, with a passion for grammar and syntax.

– Capability to learn technology industry public policy issues quickly, work independently and collaboratively on advocacy issues, and engage team members to facilitate successful results.

– Skilled researcher with a strong commitment to thoroughness and accuracy.

– Excellent organizational skills; ability to appropriately hold others accountable.

– Customer service-oriented and professional, possessing tact, diplomacy, good judgment, discretion, and the ability to appropriately handle confidential information.

– Demonstrated critical thinking, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

– A great sense of humor!

About The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI)

Originally founded in 1916 and globally headquartered in Washington, DC, the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) is the premier advocacy and policy organization for the world’s leading innovation companies. ITI advocates for public policies that advance innovation, open markets, and enable the transformational economic, societal, and commercial opportunities that our companies are creating. ITI members represent the entire spectrum of technology from internet companies to hardware and networking equipment manufacturers, to software developers. ITI’s diverse membership and expert staff provide a broad perspective and intelligent insight in confronting the implications and opportunities of policy activities around the world.

ITI is committed to attracting creative, talented, and energetic team members who represent the diverse communities that they advocate for. In addition to an open, friendly, and flexible work atmosphere, ITI offers employees a comprehensive health insurance and benefits package.

ITI is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.