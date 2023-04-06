Manager, Editorial and Digital Content

The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) is the premier advocacy and policy organization for the world’s leading innovation companies. ITI is seeking a Manager for Editorial and Digital Content to join its Public Affairs team. The Public Affairs team manages ITI’s communications, marketing, membership, and events, as well as ITI’s partner organization for technical standards development, INCITS. This opportunity is located at ITI’s headquarters in Washington, DC. ITI is committed to attracting creative, talented, and energetic team members who represent the diverse communities that they advocate for.

Summary:

In this new role, the Editorial and Digital Content Manager will be responsible for developing, executing, and sharing engaging content that connects with ITI’s key audiences, ranging from policymakers to ITI members. Content will support ITI’s policy and advocacy campaigns, promote the positive role of the tech industry, and build the ITI brand with new and existing audiences.

This position will produce, coordinate approval of, and publish content including written, digital, social and video.

The successful candidate will develop a deep understanding of tech policy and translate ITI’s priorities across digital events and other communications activities.

This role requires excellent story-telling instincts, technically excellent writing and editing skills, and a highly collaborative nature, plus an understanding of how to communicate to policymakers.

Your responsibilities:

Produce and post content for www.itic.org and other ITI microsites. Develop and execute a strategy to increase website traffic and engagement.

Manage all social media, including the strategy for ITI’s presence and use of those platforms to the drafting and posting of content.

Responsibility for editorial, social media, and email calendars.

Lead editorial content ideation, specification of assets required for production, and distribution of actual content.

Manage production and promotion of ITI’s podcast.

Planning and development of event-related communications, email requirements, and timeline.

Support development of member-focused communications, like internal newsletters and email updates.

Tracking digital and other media metrics.

Your qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing, or related field.

3-5 years of experience producing copy and editorial content for digital and print media, with proven experience developing multi-platform content.

Experience in tech, policy, or advocacy communications a plus.

Strong writing and editing, plus oral communication skills.

Demonstrated experience with branded storytelling and delivering compelling content. We’d love to see some examples of social content and a strategy you’ve developed.

Experience working with and reaching policymakers and related audiences with social media and other digital content.

Ability to quickly understand and communicate complex policies and issues related to the tech industry.

Experience using social media platforms and analyzing metrics.

Proficiency in Adobe Creative suite (inDesign, Photoshop, and/or Illustrator) and Canva.

Your intangibles:

Enthusiastic self-starter who can demonstrate initiative by conceptualizing and executing projects.

Trusted team player with the demonstrated ability to perform in a fast-paced advocacy organization and working with cross-functional teams.

An inventive problem solver capable of operating both in a strategic capacity and hands-on.

Exceptional eye for quality and attention to detail.

High degree of integrity, professionalism, and the ability to handle confidential matters.

Ability to interact with senior executives.

Ability to prioritize, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines.

About The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI)

Originally founded in 1916 and globally headquartered in Washington, DC, the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) is the premier advocacy and policy organization for the world’s leading innovation companies. ITI advocates for public policies that advance innovation, open markets, and enable the transformational economic, societal, and commercial opportunities that our companies are creating. ITI members represent the entire spectrum of technology from internet companies to hardware and networking equipment manufacturers, to software developers. ITI’s diverse membership and expert staff provide a broad perspective and intelligent insight in confronting the implications and opportunities of policy activities around the world. “Apply here: https://www.itic.org/about/careers-at-iti “

ITI is committed to attracting creative, talented, and energetic team members who represent the diverse communities that they advocate for. In addition to an open, friendly, and flexible work atmosphere, ITI offers employees a comprehensive health insurance and benefits package.

ITI is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.