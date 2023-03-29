Executvie Assistant

Executive Assistant Reporting to the Head of Corporate Affairs

Renewable energy company seeks skilled and highly motivated executive assistant to support senior executive in fast-paced corporate affairs function. Strong problem-solving skills as well as the ability to serve as a stand-in for the executive in securing timely completion of deliverables by senior staff are essential. Ideal candidate will have proven ability to manage schedules, coordinate travel logistics, establish processes for expense reports and accounts payable, and maintain a well-equipped and smoothly functioning office. Concise written and verbal communications skills are necessary as is the ability to interact in a confident manner with elected officials and corporate executives. Ability to juggle multiple tasks and special projects is also essential. Candidate should have strong comfort level with Mac, PC and mobile software solutions including Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint. Working knowledge of Congress and regulatory affairs is desirable. This position is based in Washington, DC and requires five days a week physical presence.

Interested candidates should submit resumes to renewable.EA.job@gmail.com