Director, Strategic Partnerships

POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Director of Strategic Partnerships to make impactful contributions to support the development, implementation, and execution of highly impactful projects to enhance our organization’s grasstops and grassroots efforts at the state and national levels focused on ensuring the best health and health care are equally accessible and affordable to all in our nation. Central to this role is to execute on strategic, innovative, and collaborative plans to identify and engage critical community stakeholders to advance advocacy efforts at the state and national level and various Families USA grant-related activities. This individual contributes to coalition building activities, and cultivates, and maintains strategic relationships with state and national partners. The Director conducts research and develops content on a broad range of written products related to Families USA’s focus areas: Value, Health Equity, Coverage and Peoples Experience.

Main responsibilities include:

• Work in partnership with the Senior Director to develop, lead, and execute on partnerships-led advocacy efforts and grant-funded projects.

• Collaborate with the Senior Director in leading and managing coalition and partnership building functions including partnership identification, outreach, maintenance and expansion with a specialized focus on national and state partners.

• In collaboration with the Strategic Partnerships team work on the ideation, preparation, and delivery of tactical and strategic updates on strategic partnerships requested by the leadership team, board of directors and other priority partners.

• Track partner outreach, correspondence, and input in FUSA’s partner database – EveryAction.

• Lead strategy to center mobilization and partner needs in Families USA events, including by strategically engaging partners and follow-on activations.

• Serve as a resource to partners on technical assistance and training to national and state community leaders, advocates, and policy makers on affecting system and policy changes to advance a more equitable health care system.

• Work closely with the Federal Relations team to strengthen the activities taking place at the national and state level.

• Contribute to the development of new project ideas and brainstorm fundraising opportunities related to potential partnerships-led projects, including projects that leverage state-partnerships functions.

• Collaborate with internal departments to execute on grant deliverables and provide strategy and policy assistance for various project campaign partners.

• Work with junior-level staff to track and analyze state-level trends/legislation/policy/politics (news scanning, web research, additional phone calls) related to the broader healthcare landscape.

• Provide mentorship and guidance, through direct supervision or as a project lead, to junior staff and colleagues.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Undergraduate degree in public health, healthcare or public policy or related field with 5 to 7 years’ experience working for associations and/or non-profits. A passion for social justice and for the work and mission of Families USA.

To perform successfully in this role, applicant should possess the specific knowledge, skills and abilities outlined below:

KNOWLEDGE (acquired information necessary to do the job, kind of knowledge required for the job)

• Demonstrated understanding and knowledge of health care issues.

• Familiarity with the broad health stakeholder landscape at the state and national levels.

• Experience with and appreciation for working with people from diverse backgrounds; comfort and confidence engaging with diverse populations.

SKILLS (position-specific learned activity, generally gained through training)

• Excellent writing, editing and oral communication skills, including the ability to clearly communicate analyses and findings to various stakeholders.

• Establishes effective working relationships among team members. Participates in solving problems and making decisions.

• Strong project management, organizational and leadership skills to ensure successful project execution, including the utilization of project management software.

ABILITIES (position-specific talents; potential to perform tasks or functions)

• Capacity to handle multiple competing priorities – including ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

• Ability to communicate information and ideas effectively, both verbally and/or in writing.

• Ability to identify obstacles and address problems cooperatively and in a timely manner.

• Ability to be proactive in advancing ideas and priorities within a matrixed organizational environment.

• Ability to be creative, take initiative and demonstrate an ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment.

• Ability to work independently and in close coordination with teams.

• Ability to convey constructive feedback to peers and team members.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $95K – $110K.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity. We do not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, disability, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, results of genetic testing, or service in the military.