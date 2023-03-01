Are you an experienced public policy professional who is ready to be a national leader and make a powerful impact on the lives of trans and non-binary people? There has never been a more important time to step up, join a dynamic team, and bring your experience and passion in service to justice for the trans community. Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (TLDEF) is hiring their first Director of Public Policy, who will build on demonstrated expertise in public policy to build this new department and create strategies for state and federal progress.

The Director of Public Policy will be responsible for leading TLDEF’s legislative, administrative, and advocacy matters with a primary focus on states in the Midwest and South and some strategic federal engagement. This role will also involve regular engagement with a wide range of cross-movement advocates, attorneys, and policy/lawmakers to advance TLDEF’s agenda in a variety of forums, building and nurturing relationships with new and existing partners, and elevating the voices and leadership of transgender people.

The successful candidate will have a well-rounded background in all aspects of policy and advocacy development and possess a strong working knowledge of the LGBTQ+ movement, particularly at the state level. The Director of Public Policy will report to the Deputy Executive Director and is expected to supervise staff, fellows, and interns as the department grows.

The position is remote, based in either NYC or Washington, DC, with a salary range of $120,000-$140,000 depending on experience and a generous benefits package. Get all the details and apply at https://TLDEF.bamboohr.com/careers/51