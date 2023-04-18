Director, Macro Grid Initiative

The Director of the Macro Grid Initiative (MGI) leads a national campaign to accelerate public and policymaker support for an expanded and upgraded transmission network to enable renewable energy. The ideal candidate will have subject matter expertise on electric transmission, power markets and renewable energy issues; at least seven years of advocacy, communications, and/or lobbying experience; and a demonstrated track record overseeing and successfully executing multi-faceted projects on tight deadlines.

This position is based in Washington, D.C. ACORE has a hybrid work environment that allows team members a combination of in-office work and telework. ACORE believes in a healthy work environment and has a COVID vaccination policy in place. All employees must be fully vaccinated and receive a booster shot to work in our offices.

Key job duties

• Grow support among federal policymakers and energy policy stakeholders for a nationally connected transmission grid, including leading educational briefings with Congressional offices and cabinet agencies;

• Play a key role in ACORE advocacy and grid policy initiatives, including coordination of meetings and preparation of presentations and analyses for use with federal and state officials;

• Assist with growing support for expanded and upgraded transmission among key regional and state-based groups. This includes: (1) lead the management and supervision of subgrants with regional clean energy organizations; (2) facilitate federal-state engagement at federal agencies and in Congressional offices; and (3) progress tracking;

• Expand the national coalition of groups supporting the Macro Grid Vision Statement;

• Direct and supervise the MGI Senior Public Affairs Manager, who leads the MGI Speakers’ Bureau and other communications efforts;

• Educate potential Presidential hopefuls on the benefits of a nationally-connected transmission grid;

• Drive and execute day-to-day activities;

• Stay abreast of renewable energy and transmission trends and act as a point of contact for related internal and external inquiries;

• Lead the tracking of key grant deliverables, outreach to current and potential MGI supporters, ally groups, and other data necessary to effectively manage meetings and communicate to internal and external audiences;

• Direct and oversee the production of high-quality written materials, including fact sheets, presentations, public statements, briefings, and opinion columns in coordination with both internal and external experts;

• Assist with new report development, production, and disseminations;

• Collaborate with ACORE programs, communications, membership, sponsorship and other internal teams in support of ACORE’s mission and organizational objectives;

• Collaborate with ACORE staff on developing new funding proposals to expand MGI’s work; and

• Represent ACORE at meetings and events.

Required skills and knowledge

• 7+ years advocacy, communications and/or lobbying experience

• Subject matter expertise on transmission planning and renewable energy integration

• Demonstrated track record successfully executing multi-faceted projects on tight timelines

• Excellent written and interpersonal communication skills

• Proficiency with MS Office Suite

• Highly organized, strong attention to detail

• Experience working with diverse stakeholders, partners, and member companies

• Collaborative and collegial work style

• Bachelor’s degree required, postgraduate degree a plus

Non-Discrimination

ACORE is committed to workplace diversity and inclusion. We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate in hiring or employment on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local law.

Benefits

• Quality Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance, fully covered by the employer

• 401(k), with a 5% employer contribution each pay period

• Life, AD&D, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability

• Hybrid work schedule

• Generous PTO & Sick Leave Policy

• Parental Leave for all parents to bond when new children enter a family

Compensation

The annual salary range for this position is $135,000 – $165,000.

Application Instructions

Please submit a cover letter highlighting your specific qualifications for the position and a personal resume to: https://acore.applytojob.com/apply/j7VWQlFZ77/Director-Macro-Grid-Initiative

Interviews will be promptly scheduled with candidates that best fit the requirements enumerated above.

About ACORE

Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that unites finance, policy, and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. ACORE accomplishes much of its work by convening leaders across key constituencies, facilitating partnerships, educating federal and state legislators and agency officials on important policies, publishing research and analysis on pressing issues, and undertaking strategic outreach on the policies and financial structures essential to renewable energy growth. Additional information at: www.acore.org .