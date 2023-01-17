Director, Government Relations – Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Purpose of Position

This position will manage the workload, direct and coordinate efforts related to Berkshire Hathaway’s federal policy efforts involving energy tax and trade policy and other relevant issues to the electric and gas utility sector. Provides guidance on federal issues of importance to Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s operating companies, identifying key business experts to respond to federal policy matters. Closely monitor policy developments, initiates composing documents, and manages outreach to members of Congress and their staff, and executive branch departments and agencies on tax, trade and other relevant energy policy. Prepare and present company presentations to external audiences as required. Provide timely and appropriate responses to data requests as well as input to reports filed with Congress, executive branch agencies, state agencies, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

This position is also responsible for the monitoring and working in concert with operating company program and government relations staff as requested, including coordinating on scoping federal grant opportunities. Required to work closely with the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Federal Affairs VP and Director in communicating issues of mutual interest and monitoring federal legislation potentially affecting the interests of the company, as well as working closely with the Berkshire Hathaway Energy regulatory lead in communicating and monitoring regulatory developments. This person may be required to register as a lobbyist.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in political science, tax, accounting, business administration or related field; or equivalent work experience. (Typically related, progressive work experience would be needed for candidates applying for this position who do not possess a bachelor’s degree.)

Five plus years of related experience. Experience serving as congressional staff on relevant tax and trade congressional committees or with members on relevant tax and trade committees strongly preferred.

Knowledge of existing energy tax credit landscape and policy proposals required.

Knowledge of existing trade and tariff landscape and policy proposals strongly preferred.

Meets requirements to register as a lobbyist at the federal level.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including presentation skills.

Effective interpersonal skills and leadership abilities.

Effective analytical, problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Project management skills; ability to prioritize and handle multiple issues and projects concurrently.

Employees must be able to perform the essential functions of the position, with or without an accommodation.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

