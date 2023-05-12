Deputy Executive Director – Voter Protection/Development/Campaigns & Data

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

This Deputy Executive Director role is one of two Deputy Executive Directors at Fair Fight Action. This is a key leadership role on the Executive team that oversees the following departments: Voter Protection, Development, and Campaigns & Data. The Deputy Executive Directors work closely with the Executive Director to lead and implement organizational strategy in service to Fair Fight Action’s mission.

What You’ll Do

Manage department directors (Team Leads) and provide weekly 1:1 coaching and mentoring on their management

Organize and lead the weekly Team Leads meeting

Ensure individuals and teams overseen are meeting goals

Serve on leadership teams and offer input on org level decisions

Actively participate on the executive team offering input based on perspective of departments overseen

Assist in coordination of work flow across team leads through Team Lead meetings and other Pod meetings

Ensure Executive Director is up-to-date on internal team functions & needs; escalate issues as they arise; work to create and maintain a positive, productive team culture

Provide holistic, organization-wide insights and decision-making

Coordinate the creation and implementation of organizational strategy with the partner Deputy Executive Director and Executive Director and is accountable for managing, tracking and achieving organizational goals

Collaborate with the executive director and other members of the leadership team to develop and implement new programs and initiatives that support the organization’s mission and strategic goals

Liaison to external partners

Establish and solidify relationship with Georgia and national partners, in Georgia particularly focused on voter protection efforts

Assist with financial management

Work with appropriate team leads to ensure budget is appropriate for program planned and aligns with sound fiscal management

Who You Are

Experience

7+ years of relevant experience in department leadership or an executive leadership function for a voting rights, political, C4/PAC or similar organization.

Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to develop and communicate the mission and vision of the organization.

Demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to interact and work with diverse stakeholders internally or externally.

Thorough understanding of managerial and financial practices in all areas and phases of operations.

Ability to create, maintain, analyze, and negotiate department budgets.

High integrity and ethical standards.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times, stressful environment.

Proficient with Microsoft Outlook and Google Suite.

Competencies, Skills & Abilities

Decision making: centering long-term, organization wide in addition to any individual team needs.

Adaptability and problem solving: You are always ready to take advantage of unexpected opportunities and address obstacles. You look for the root of both simple and complex problems, so you can seek solutions. You approach work with a spirit of “yes” and adapt as things change, which they often do.

Equity at the center: You recognize ways that race and other identities intersect in the work, especially with communities we serve. You identify potential for bias and actively work to minimize inequities in work product, policies, and practices.

Spirit of possibilities: You firmly believe that we can all do things we’ve never done before, and can stretch ourselves to achieve incredible results. You maintain an optimistic outlook and always look for ways to make ideas work before assuming they won’t.

Coaching and modeling: You make it your mission to develop others. You delegate skillfully and take the time to offer useful and actionable feedback. You hold the team accountable in ways that grow the people and our impact, and you make sure people feel appreciated.

Strategic Thinker: Has a deep understanding of how advocacy constructs (voter protection, organizing, etc.), data, and operational/management functions of advocacy work relate to one another and how to leverage those disparate focus areas to achieve organizational goals.

Initiative and ingenuity: You leverage resources creatively to solve problems and dive right in to take a concept from idea to implementation. You often consult with others, but you can also propose solutions in the best interest of the organization and get things rolling without much guidance.

Mission-alignment and cultural competency

Understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work.

Actively works to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Has cultural competence and experience in managing employees from diverse, intersectional backgrounds.

Lived experience or professional experience in the South in a social justice context.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, permanent position. Georgia residency preferred; remote within the Continental U.S. considered. Travel may be required 10-20% for stakeholder meetings or retreats.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes:

Unlimited PTO

National health/dental/vision insurance plan

Employer-paid mental health and wellness program

401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match

Employer-paid STD/LTD/Life insurance

Paid family leave

And more!

Salary: $160,000-$180,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

