Deputy Communications Director (English and Spanish Bilingual) – American Oversight

American Oversight is looking for an innovative and enthusiastic Deputy Communications Director, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, to help lead a communications operation that amplifies our work advancing truth, accountability, and democracy. We’re a nonpartisan, nonprofit watchdog that uses targeted public records requests and litigation to uncover evidence of misconduct, abuse of power, or threats to democracy across the country.

This role works closely with the Communications Director to develop and advance a creative, high-impact communications operation. This position will serve as a member of the leadership team, responsible for advancing American Oversight’s mission with a smart and creative communications strategy that shares the facts we uncover through compelling narratives, media savvy, and partner collaboration — while always upholding our reputation for accuracy and integrity and our dedication to strengthening democracy.

American Oversight uses its extensive experience in open records law to act where corruption and government power overlap — and communications is a critical element of our work. From the federal Freedom of Information Act to state transparency laws, we file carefully crafted records requests to extract information from the government, and if officials fail to respond as required by law, our team has the expertise to take them to court and enforce the public’s right to hold our leaders accountable. American Oversight has obtained and published more than one million pages of emails, memos, calendars, text messages, and other records. Through our public communications, we have used those records to ensure accountability, expose misconduct, and drive significant corrective action at all levels of government.

Job Responsibilities:

Specific tasks will shift day by day with our work, but in a typical week, you will…

Advise the communications director on the organization’s communications strategy, including analyzing audiences, objectives, and tactics and developing new ideas for how AO’s communications strategies can advance the organization’s goals.

As assigned by the communications director, manage communications team members with particular focus on the organization’s media relations work, including building and maintaining relationships with reporters and news outlets that cover American Oversight’s areas of work.

In consultation with the organization’s leadership team and executive director, assess capacity and resource needs, and develop and execute a strategic plan for increasing the organization’s outreach to Spanish-language audiences.

Write and edit a variety of types of content for American Oversight, including press releases, news posts, analyses of documents, updates on investigations, announcements of new lawsuits, or longer-form reports synthesizing information obtained through investigations.

Engage in rapid response to current events, developments, and document releases in American Oversight’s records requests and litigation. This will occasionally include after-hours or weekend work in high-priority matters.

Prepare American Oversight team members for media appearances and interviews, partnership meetings and public statements. Serve as an on-the-record spokesperson for the organization as needed.

Approve final external content for the organization as required, ensuring that all content meets the highest standards of journalistic accuracy and integrity.

Stay up to date on the organization’s work, investigations, lawsuits, and findings to ensure that web content is complete, accurate, and timely.

Maintain an active awareness of current events and the political landscape in which American Oversight operates to take advantage of communications opportunities that advance the organization’s mission and strategic objectives.

Qualifications:

A minimum of five (5) years of relevant experience, including experience developing and executing an organization’s comprehensive communication and press relations efforts.

Bilingual in English and Spanish.

Exceptional communication skills including the ability to write and edit others’ work for accuracy, clarity, and impact.

Experience supporting and preparing others for media engagement and public appearances.

Strong relationship-building skills and ability to serve as an external-facing ambassador.

Experience editing the work of others and conducting fact-checking, or experience writing for a publication with a fact-checking process.

Sound independent judgment to make critical decisions on organizational priorities and resource allocation.

A sophisticated understanding of the political, policy, and media landscape in which American Oversight operates, as well as an ability to quickly assess information for relevance and newsworthiness.

Highest degree of journalistic ethics and integrity.

Experience in staff supervision or direct management.

Cares about how government actions impact the lives of ordinary people and believes that transparency and an informed public are essential to government accountability.

Additional Information:

American Oversight is proudly an equal opportunity employer and is committed to building a diverse team. Studies have shown that women and people of color are less likely to apply for jobs unless they believe they have every one of the qualifications listed. We are dedicated to finding the best candidate for the job. Our hiring process is centered on assessing candidates with diverse lived experiences. We would encourage you to apply, even if you don’t believe you meet every one of our qualifications described. If you are unsure of whether you meet the qualifications of this position, or how this would be determined, please contact us to discuss your application.

The salary range for this position is $105,000 – $120,000 commensurate with experience.

Generous and comprehensive benefits package.

American Oversight is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

The responsibilities of the role require candidates to be based in Washington, DC. Candidates must be in the DMV area or willing to relocate. Candidates will work at our office on a hybrid basis, while managing a primarily remote team.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately. Following May 12, 2023, we will be interviewing candidates and will continue to review applications on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

To apply, visit: https://americanoversight.applytojob.com/apply/rwq6U7bkK3/Deputy-Communications-Director-English-And-Spanish-Bilingual?source=hill-zoo