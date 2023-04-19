Demos – Director of Economic Justice

Demos is pleased to invite nominations and applications for the newly constituted Director of Economic Justice position. Demos is the think tank for the racial justice movement. Through research, advocacy, strategic communications, litigation, and deep partnerships with grassroots organizations across the country, we build power for Black and brown communities. Since 2000, Demos has built relationships with grassroots partners, legal and policy experts, and policymakers to champion, advance, and realize pro-democracy and economic justice laws and policy. Demos is valued and trusted for its deep relationships with movement leaders and its ability to prioritize what the movement needs. Demos’ policy, litigation, and advocacy work has moved to the center of the national conversation and even become law. From getting money out of politics to expanding voting rights, our policy recommendations and advocacy have become reality. We don’t just develop policy papers with big ideas—we put them into action. Individually and as coalition partners, we’ve beat back anti-voter laws in multiple states, expanded access to the ballot for formerly incarcerated Americans, and protected the National Voter Registration Act. We’ve crafted narrative and policy to advance a more just, inclusive economy where Black and brown people thrive. We’ve fought for and won greater consumer protections within our credit system, improved working conditions for the federal contractor workforce, and we laid the groundwork for debt-free college and student debt cancellation.

The Director of Economic Justice will be an innovative leader, excellent manager, and brilliant Economic Justice strategist motivated to lead the Demos’ Economic Justice team on its nationally recognized research and policy development program, legal strategies, and advocacy. Reporting to the Chief of Programs, the Director of Economic Justice must have a well-developed understanding of the progressive and racial justice movements and policy landscapes, bringing fresh ideas to further Demos’ goals. The Director will oversee the execution of all Economic Justice policy and research projects while leading, managing, and mentoring a team of highly experienced researchers and legal and policy professionals.

For the full position description and to apply, please visit: https://npag.com/demos-director-economic-justice

QUALIFICATIONS OF THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

The ideal candidate will be first and foremost committed to Demos’ mission and the visionary evolution of the organization. They will be a distinguished leader in centering racial equity and racial justice principles at the core of their team leadership, have exposure to promising practices concerning organizational development, and be a successful strengths-based people-developer.

The most competitive candidate will possess several of the following professional and personal abilities, attributes, and experiences:

• Lived experience that promotes knowledge of and sensitivity to the challenges marginalized communities face, including an appreciation for historical context, discernment of relationship nuances and power dynamics, and understanding of social, racial, and ethnic realities.

• Exemplary leader and high-quality economic justice expert who can work collaboratively across teams to help plan, coordinate, and execute project deliverables such as policy development, research reports, legal advocacy, and litigation strategies.

• Excellent writing, research, editing, analytical, and oral communication skills, including the ability to collect, review, synthesize, and present information and findings tailored to diverse audiences to advance Demos’ goals.

• Demonstrated ability to rally and manage a collaborative team with diverse expertise, knowledge, and skills around shared programmatic, organizational, and institutional goals.

• Highly developed emotional intelligence, active listening skills, and the ability to use interpersonal and relational skills to facilitate strong collaboration with internal and external partners.

• Successful experience leading a multidisciplinary team and working effectively with persons from diverse cultural, social, and ethnic backgrounds. Experience managing or leading a team build or reorganization process that holistically centered equity and the experiences of team members and colleagues.

• Ability to effectively manage multiple projects, meet deadlines within designated timeframes, and demonstrate resourcefulness in setting priorities; strong organizational skills and exceptional attention to detail with the ability to work independently and as part of a team, take initiative, and contribute ideas for enhancing performance.

• Excellent public communication skills and experience serving as a spokesperson at national and regional convenings as a panelist or speaker.

• A hands-on and well-connected strategic leader who brings empathy and humility when building and maintaining relationships with new and existing funding partners, leaders, and power builders in the field.

• An optimistic outlook and the humor, integrity, kindness, and patience necessary to work within a transformative environment.

Additionally, candidates must bring a strong commitment to excellence and an ability to work in an evolving environment.

COMPENSATION, BENEFITS & WORK LOCATION

Work Location: Demos staff are currently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Demos will adopt a hybrid, remote-first work model once it reopens offices in New York City and Washington, D.C. Candidates based in any continental U.S. location with the ability to travel are encouraged to apply (New York City or Washington DC preferred).

Salary and Benefits: The salary range for this position is $155,000 – $165,000, commensurate with experience. For purposes of internal equity, Demos will not negotiate salaries outside of this posted range. Demos has a generous benefits package, which includes health insurance, dental and vision insurance, 11 paid holidays, 18 vacation days per year, 5 floating holidays per year, 12 sick days per year, paid time off the last week of August, and Dec. 24 – through the first week of January, and a voluntary 403b plan.

TO APPLY

For more information about Demos, please visit: www.demos.org

This search is being led by Julian Jackson, Alejandra Villa, and Robert Diggs of NPAG. Candidates may submit their cover letter outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume, via NPAG’s website (https://npag.com/demos-director-economic-justice).

Demos is an Equal Opportunity Employer–people of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. We are committed to a diverse workplace, and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.