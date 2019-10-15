Writer / Content Producer .:. live event programming

A well-established advocacy and lobbying organization with a focus on foreign affairs and national headquarters offices in Washington, DC is looking to engage a versatile writer and editor in a five-month, on-site temporary Contract Producer role that will offer full-time hours and a guaranteed weekly wage.

We are hoping to identify someone who can start immediately, and would be happy to talk with well qualified applicants who are interested in starting as late as the first week of November.

The Content Producer will write, produce and edit speeches, and other multimedia content for events, with the goal of advancing the organization’s political messaging, marketing and fundraising priorities. S/he will contribute to the planning and execution of events across the country, including the organization’s annual policy conference, national events, and regional events.

The organization’s annual policy conference, which will be held in Washington, DC in early March, will welcome more than 15,000 participants, from all 50 states and all over the world. Guests and speakers at the conference have historically included world leaders, among them heads of state.

Brainstorm Creative Resources is recruiting for this position at the request of the hiring organization — a group we have supported on an annual basis, on a wide variety of hiring efforts for more than ten years.

Finally, while this position is currently defined as “temporary,” and we are not actively offering it as a “temporary-to-permanent” transition opportunity, we can share that our client his hired temporary Brainstorm Creative Resources employees into full-time positions in years past.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Plan and consult on the development of programs and speakers for events.

* Research new speakers and possible content to develop for annual policy conference and other major national events.

* Draft, revise and edit remarks for speakers.

* Contributing to the organization’s marketing and messaging efforts to both membership and the public, in order to advance political and fundraising priorities.

* Attend, manage and execute programs at events.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Three to five years of highly relevant, professional experience working as a titled writer in a corporate communications, marketing communications, broadcast media production or speech writing position.

* A portfolio of writing examples that clearly demonstrate how your experience directly relates to the job functions outlined in this job description.

HOURS / LOCATION:

We are seeking well qualified individuals who are interested in the following work situation:

(1) a temporary role with full-time hours through early March 2020;

(2) with services to be performed at the employer’s offices in Washington, DC;

(3) very close to a Metrorail and Metrobus-accessible location;

(4) starting as soon as possible.

As noted elsewhere in this job description, this role will feel like a full-time position for the duration of the assignment. All work will be done at the employer’s workplace, which is in a contemporary, privately owned office building a short distance from Union Station. Candidates must be interested in working roughly 40-hours/week — typical full-time hours. Individuals who can only work part-time or who are interested in working from home should not apply. The workplace is easily accessible via car, Metrorail and Metrobus and there are many parking garage and metered on-street parking options.

RATE:

We are suggesting a broad weekly pay rate range of between $1150 and $1400. These weekly rates, when annualized, are the basis for salaries ranging from $57,500 to $70,000. Alternatively, when considered on an hourly basis, the weekly rates are equivalent to $28.75/hour to $35.00/hour.

Brainstorm Creative Resources strives to pay competitively. However, it is unlikely (but not impossible) that we will be able to pay early career applicants near the top of the stated salary range. Alternatively, highly experienced professionals whose resumes indicate substantial, relevant experience can expect that we will make a strong case to our client, to pay you at or near the top of the range.

The actual weekly rate offered will be commensurate with your experience and will largely be based on the following factors: credentials as detailed in your resume, your interview experiences with Brainstorm Creative Resources and the client organization, and quality of reference providers and references provided.

RATE TERMS:

This engagement is structured differently than most temporary assignments. Instead of being paid only for the hours you work (which is a staffing industry norm), you will paid for working 40 hours each week — even if you actually work fewer hours. This policy extends to all days that the employer’s office is officially closed for vacation and also to personal and sick days within reason, but not to long strings of days when you might be away from work for personal reasons. It’s worth mentioning that the organization’s offices are sometimes closed for the entire week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. So you may have up to one full week of paid vacation over the holidays. The engagement also offers a limited overtime differential. Overtime will be calculated under a federally mandated formula that indicates different rates each week, depending on how many hours were actually worked during that week. We will gladly provide documentation regarding the overtime policy and explain the specifics of it to the most well qualified applicants.

APPLICATION:

