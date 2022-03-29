The Whole-Learner Education Manager will be responsible for supporting the federal legislative advocacy efforts to advance America Forward’s Advancing Whole-Learner Education Initiative at the federal level. In close coordination with America Forward’s Advocacy Director, Advocacy Manager, Government Affairs Director, and senior consultants, the Whole-Learner Education Manager will advocate for America Forward’s Whole-Learner policy agenda by: conducting outreach to policymakers on Capitol Hill, meeting with congressional staff, planning Hill briefings, staffing Hill Days with America Forward Coalition organizations, and conducting outreach to the Department of Education and other federal agencies focused on early childhood and K-12 policy. The Manager will also analyze whole-learner education federal activity, research, and thought-leadership pieces related to America Forward’s whole-learner education policy agenda, including topics such as social and emotional learning, trauma-informed practices, and whole-child education. The Manager will also attend and report out on Congressional hearings/mark-ups/briefings, introduction and action of relevant bills, congressional meetings, federal agency initiatives, and activities by key partners in the whole-learner space; and serve as a liaison with Coalition organizations on behalf of America Forward’s whole-learner education policy priorities.

This position is a full-time position dedicated to America Forward’s Advancing Whole Learner Education Initiative. This project will last 18 – 24 months and offers will reflect this time frame.

The projected salary for this role is approximately $80,000, to be adjusted based on experience.

Position Responsibilities

America Forward’s Manager will:

• Conduct congressional outreach on behalf of America Forward’s whole-learner education policy priorities, and conduct outreach to the Department of Education and other federal agencies influencing early childhood and K-12. The Manager will strategize this outreach under the supervision of America Forward’s Advocacy Director and in close collaboration with America Forward’s Government Affairs Director.

• Actively cultivate relationships and expand the network of congressional and other champions for whole-learner education issues and participate in associated advocacy efforts.

• Strategize, plan, and support execution of Hill briefings and Hill Days for America Forward and its Coalition members in order to amplify the whole-learner work.

• Coordinate messaging and strategic engagement on Capitol Hill (e.g., identify new bills, legislative actions, and emerging engagement opportunities with members of Congress and staff), in coordination with America Forward’s Advocacy Manager and Government Affairs Director.

• Serve as lead resource to AF team on Capitol Hill and other activities related to America Forward’s whole-learner education policy agenda including congressional hearings/mark-ups/briefings, introduction and action of relevant bills, congressional meetings, federal agency initiatives, and activities by key partners.

• Support the Advocacy Director and Advocacy Manager with advocacy skill building activities for America Forward Coalition members.

• Identify additional opportunities for engagement by Coalition members and America Forward partners in America Forward’s whole-learner legislative advocacy efforts.

Candidate Qualifications

• 5+ years of experience in federal policy and/or politics, including experience working on Capitol Hill and/or in a federal department/agency.

• Ability to work independently and cooperatively as a part of a mostly DC-based team, connected to a larger Boston-based organization; ability to work collaboratively with a team of DC-based senior policy consultants.

• Excellent ability to understand substantive policy ideas and effectively communicate about them to a wide variety of audiences.

• Excellent written communication skills; ability to synthesize complex information and ideas into clear, concise, and compelling written materials.

• Excellent verbal communication skills; ability to craft messages that resonate with multiple audiences from policymakers, to member organizations, to funders.

• Ability to thrive and learn in a fast-paced, growth-oriented environment.

• Passion for New Profit and America Forward’s missions, social entrepreneurship, and systems change; deep commitment to pursuing equity; experience or familiarity with social innovation, social entrepreneurship, and the nonprofit sector preferred.

• Flexibility and willingness to travel occasionally (particularly to New Profit’s Boston office).

How to Apply

For more information about America Forward, please visit: www.americaforward.org

This search is being led by Allison Kupfer Poteet and Sarah Hecklau of NPAG. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s website (https://npag.com/america-forward-wlem). **Please apply no later than May 1, 2022.**

As an equal opportunity employer, New Profit recognizes the power of a diverse community and strongly encourages applications from individuals with varied experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. New Profit offers a competitive salary and benefits, commensurate with experience and skills. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States for any employer.

New Profit prioritizes the safety of its employees, and as a result, requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination(s) as a term of employment for all employees. The organization may make exceptions to this requirement in certain limited circumstances for medical or religious reasons.

AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Please indicate in your application if you are a national service alumni.