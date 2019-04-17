NARAL Pro-Choice America Seeks

VICE PRESIDENT OF MAJOR GIFTS

As the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy group, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access.

Along with more than 2 million member activists from all 50 states and network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedoms. This means we’re on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Chief Development Officer (CDO) the Vice President of Major Gifts (VP of Major Gifts) will serve as an integral member of the Development team. Collaborating with the CDO they will lead in the creation of a strategic and aggressive major gifts plan, focusing on creative, thoughtful, and meaningful donor engagement with high net worth (HNW) individuals. This position will be joining the organization upon its 50th Anniversary and will lead the cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of a portfolio of principal gifts (six-figure plus) and HNW prospects for NARAL’s 501(c)3 and 501(c)4 entities. The VP of Major Gifts will provide a high-level of support and collaboration with the President, other members of the Executive Team, board leadership, and will partner with the CDO and outside consultants on overall development strategy, Legacy Campaign development and servicing the top tier portfolio of donors and prospects.

The ideal candidate is a strong relationship builder, goal oriented, collaborative, and professional with a good sense of humor who seeks to advance our shared priorities and goals.

Responsibilities:

 Partner with the CDO and the Major Gifts Team to conceptualize, develop and implement a comprehensive, integrated strategy for the overall Major Gifts program and maintain a portfolio of principal and major gift funders & prospects;

 Manage relationships for a limited number of current & prospective principal & major donors and participate in all aspects of the gift cycle in coordination with the CDO, and President as necessary;

 Work closely with the President, senior leadership, and the other members of the Development Department to build strong, meaningful relationships with HNW individuals, solicit principal and major gifts, and effectively steward top-tier supporters;

 Serve as key department leader and thought partner to the President and CDO in providing advice and counsel;

 Serve as a key partner in the Development program’s strategic planning process, annual budget preparation, goal setting and devising donor engagement activities;

 Responsible for overseeing and achieving the budgeted annual revenue targets for the Major Gifts program and team members;

 Oversee and/or prepare all communication materials required to support the major gifts program in coordination with other members of the Development Department and other departments when necessary; material includes (but is not limited to) Executive Leadership correspondence, proposals, reports, solicitation requests, updates, acknowledgement materials, etc.;

 Partner with the CDO to implement principal level donor recognition and cultivation programs, including work with the Justice Blackmun Society, Leadership Councils and Board Development Committees;

 Strategically oversee and facilitate principal level donor engagements including: trip management, securing and staffing donor meetings, consistent outreach to current and lapsed donors (phone calls, letters, emails, etc.), and the facilitation of donor requests and information;

 Develop and manage a prospect research plan to engage new HNW individuals to support C3 and C4 efforts, and efficiently track all moves management for principal level donors and prospects;

 Collaborate with the Major Gifts Team to identify major donor upgrades for principal level gifts and increase multi-year commitments for C3 and C4 work in conjunction with other fundraising campaign efforts (current and future);

 Supervise the Director of Major Gifts, Director of Political Giving and Partnerships, Development Associate for Major Gifts;

 Participate in weekly check-ins and regular strategy meetings;

 Ensure a disciplined tracking system of all data management, including proposals, commitments, and all donor engagements in the database;

 Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

 Bachelor’s degree required;

 Ten+ years of relevant major gifts experience;

 Strong management and supervisory experience;

 Successful track record of soliciting and closing five and six-figure gifts;

 Experience working with and staffing executives and volunteer leadership;

 Political experience and knowledge of C3 and C4 fundraising is preferred;

 Fundraising database experience required;

 Deep attention to detail and strong written and verbal communication skills required;

 Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects in a fast-paced environment;

 Knowledge of diverse groups, working with a multicultural workforce and sensitivity to and appreciation of cultural differences is required.

 Clear understanding of, and commitment to, NARAL’s mission and goals.

Travel required.

To apply, send resume and cover letter to:

Email: developmentjobs@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: Vice President of Major Gifts