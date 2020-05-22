VP of Legislative and Political Strategy at PL+US

Paid Leave for the US (PL+US) is hiring a VP of Legislative and Political Strategy to shape the strategy that will win national high quality paid family and medical leave policy by 2022.

About us

In just four short years, PL+US has won paid leave for nearly 8 million people. We’ve won change at some of the top employers in the country, including Walmart and Starbucks, and we’re taking that momentum into the fight to win national public policy. Paid leave is poised to take off as the next high-profile national issue.

Since our founding, the PL+US team has tripled in size and has cultivated a culture that is bold, curious, real, excellent, and compassionate. We are agile, collaborative problem solvers who are passionate about winning paid leave and we mean it when we say that family comes first, for those we fight alongside and for our own team.

About the role

The VP of Legislative and Political Strategy (VP) leads PL+US’ national electoral, legislative and policy work to win paid leave for everyone by 2022. The VP is joining PL+US at an exciting inflection point and as a member of the Executive Team, will play a critical, timely, and game-changing leadership role in winning landmark legislation that will change the lives of millions of people.

The VP oversees the political and legislative departments, working to ensure teams have a shared vision and strategy to achieve short and long-term goals. The VP will also serve as a thought partner to the Executive Director and COO. As a member of the executive team, the VP partners with team members to ensure PL+US achieves its organizational goals, delivers impactful programs and leads in a manner that is consistent with PL+US’ values.

You are an ideal candidate for this role if you are a recognized leader in creating and driving memorable and multi-faceted legislative advocacy campaigns, bring experience developing and working with high-performing teams, and possess the vision to grow PL+US’ bold and strategic political profile. You are also a collaborative leader, an experienced and thoughtful manager, and a calculated risk taker. You have high level relationships across the political spectrum, enjoy coalition work, and share a deep commitment to racial and social justice.

In this role, you will report to the Chief Operating Officer and serve as a key thought partner to the Executive Director. You will supervise a Legislative Director and Senior Campaign Manager. Candidates must be based in D.C or willing to relocate.

In this role, you will:

Lead PL+US and the PL+US Action Fund’s short and long-term legislative and political advocacy work to achieve our goal to win high quality public policy.

Oversee the political and legislative teams and drive collaboration amongst the teams.

Build and leverage strong, strategic political, legislative, and organizational relationships across the political spectrum and direct team members in doing the same.

Coordinate and prioritize legislative and political activities.

Manage, develop, and mentor two direct reports, and manage consultants.

Collaborate with the communications team to ensure strong message discipline on our policy, political, and legislative efforts.

Serve as an organizational spokesperson with media, elected officials, and their staff.

Develop and track complex, multi-million dollar budgets.

Represent PL+US to donors and partner with the development team on fundraising.

Serve as a PL+US representative at high-level speaking engagements and meetings.

Occasional travel for work on behalf of PL+US and with partner organizations, allies, and coalitions.

Active, positive leader across multiple coalitions in the paid leave space.

To be considered, you must have:

At least 10 years of related experience with progressive responsibility in advocating for and winning legislative issue advocacy campaigns.

Significant management experience of campaigns, people, and budgets.

Superb interpersonal skills, with an impressive history of forging strong relationships with multiple stakeholders.

High-level strategic planning skills, including an understanding of organizational, communications, political, and policy elements.

Experience working with coalitions and an inherent understanding of how to interact and engage with partners.

Excellence in staff management with the ability to develop, coach, and manage diverse and high-performing teams.

Deep attention to detail and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects in a fast-paced, ambitious environment.

Dedication to building an equitable and inclusive team and culture that enables a multicultural workforce to thrive.

Outstanding judgment and decision-making skills

Passion for winning high quality paid family and medical leave for everyone working in the US

Strong network of political, legislative, partner, and movement influencers in the paid leave space

Experience with a c3/c4 structure

Location

This is a full-time position based in Washington D.C.

Salary

Salary for this role is $125,000-150,000+ annually.

Some of the Benefits of Working for PL+US:

Awesome team of high impact, low ego people who live by our organizational values: be bold, curious, real, excellent and compassionate.

Flexible work schedule. If you need to leave early to pick up your kid from school or bring your mom to the doctor, that’s cool.

Up to 6 months of paid family leave, as well as health, dental, and vision insurance (up to $850/month when you enroll in our plans).

Generous time off. Unlimited vacation, 12 paid holidays, and we all take the week between Christmas and New Years off.

Retirement accounts. We offer a 401(k) since we want you to retire one day.

Commuter benefits program, medical and dependent care FSA program, and employer-paid life and disability insurance.

To Apply: Please submit your resume at Recruiterbox, and in lieu of a cover letter, please respond to the three application questions. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and interviews will begin ASAP.

PL+US is deeply committed to diversity. We strongly encourage people of color, first-generation Americans, people with caregiving responsibilities, people with disabilities, and members of the queer community to apply.