VP, Labor & Legal Regulatory Policy

The National Association of Manufacturers seeks an experienced labor, legal and regulatory policy professional to join its dynamic and effective policy and government relations team. The Vice President, Labor, Legal and Regulatory Policy is a member of the NAM leadership team and works directly with member companies, government agencies, Congress, industry coalitions and pro-business advocacy groups in advancing the NAM agenda. The position manages and coordinates internal committees and external coalitions to formulate the association’s positions and policies on labor, legal reform and regulatory issues. The position is also responsible for communicating the association’s agenda in public forums and speaking engagements. Position provides departmental leadership and manages assigned staff members.

Join the NAM and Make an Impact in the Following Ways:

• Effectively manage assigned staff and provide guidance on workload execution and priority setting. Work to develop staff members by coaching and supporting professional development as appropriate. Manage the performance of staff members and conduct annual reviews.

• Provide oversight of the development, implementation and monitoring of lobbying activities and functions, including but not limited to, the following: drafting issue briefs, white papers and lobbying points on important issues to the department, draft letters to members of Congress, Administration officials as well as prepare Congressional testimony promoting NAM positions; organize joint lobbying visits and keep congressional staff in the loop on the NAM’s positions, work with coalitions and other trade associations to broaden and enhance the NAM’s message. Maintain high visibility on Capitol Hill and in the Administration on priority issues.

• Ensure that committee members are updated on legislative and department activities as it relates to regulatory reform, labor policy, civil justice issues, food and agricultural policy, consumer product safety and other emerging legislative, legal or regulatory matters. Communicate regularly with committee and task force chairs to keep them informed of committee activities.

• Coordinate schedules with the appropriate chair(s), schedule task force and coalition meetings as necessary.

• Recruit new members for active participation in task force activities.

• Ensure that NAM policy is appropriately updated and can respond to legislative and/or regulatory issues.

• Handle various departmental administrative duties including monitoring the budget, planning various meetings and ensuring that workflow is managed efficiently.

The above list of responsibilities is representative of the position and not intended to limit or preclude other responsibilities and tasks that may be associated with or added to the position.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

This position has two direct reports.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university;

• A minimum of 10 years of related Capitol Hill and/or Association experience;

• Excellent knowledge of legislative issues, process and procedures;

• Must be an excellent communicator;

• Previous experience managing people and programs is necessary;

• Ability to handle stress in a quality and deadline driven environment.

Language Skills:

• Ability to read, analyze, present and interpret governmental legislation or regulations, general business periodicals and professional journals.

• Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and Congressional testimony.

• Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from Congressional members and staff; Administration officials, NAM members, the press and general public.

Reasoning Abilities:

• Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.

• Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written or oral form.

• Using a methodical, logical approach, persuade Congressional and/or Administration officials of the benefits of supporting the NAM’s positions.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.