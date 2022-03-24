Voter Protection Associate, National Portfolio

Voter Protection Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Voter Protection Associate, National Portfolio will support the Voter Protection Team and Fair Fight Action in managing key programs that support our pro-democracy allies, in states and nationally, empowering voters, expanding access to the ballot, and protecting free and fair elections. This role reports directly to the Senior Manager for Voter Protection.

This is TEMPORARY, full-time role for the election cycle with an end date of January 31, 2023.

What You’ll Do

Support the Senior Manager for Voter Protection, National Portfolio in project managing multiple programmatic priorities in key states and nationally for the 2022 election cycle.

Provide organizational and strategic support to ensure programs stay on track to meet quarterly goals;

Continually review processes to optimize the expansive scope of work;

Help with internal and external coordination;

Draft internal and external facing materials and communications, such as memoranda, voter-facing website copy, and presentations;

Attend meetings, briefings, and other convenings, draft agendas, take notes, and support follow-ups;

Follow key developments and trends in the state and national voting and elections landscape and help synthesize and translate them into our programs.

Support Fair Fight Fellows on the Voter Protection team.

Be entrepreneurial and proactive, proposing ideas and approaches and taking on projects and tasks that will further your team’s goals, with your manager’s buy-in.

Who You Are

The ideal candidate has strong project management experience, independently working with multiple priorities, keeping projects on track, drafting meeting agendas, taking thorough notes, reporting out summaries, being accountable to outcomes and supporting a fast-paced team. Experience in politics, elections or voting rights is a must.

Our ideal candidate will also identify as:

Professional with strong communication skills. Communicates clearly and professionally to effectively navigate the complexities of meetings, projects, timelines, the intensity of this work, and professional relationships. Is adept at giving and receiving feedback. Treats co-workers, external partners, stakeholders, and volunteers with grace and respect.

Thrives in a fast-paced, remote working environment. Able to multitask on rapid response needs while diligently moving forward on longer term projects.

Enjoys being part of a passionate, diverse team. Contributes positively to a strong, dynamic, diverse, mission-driven team and organization.

Enthusiastic commitment to Fair Fight Action’s mission. Has a track record of working to promote fair elections, encouraging voter participation in elections, and educating voters about elections and their voting rights.

Strong commitment to racial justice and equity. Understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. Actively works to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary, remote position in the Continental U.S. End date is January 31, 2023.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $60,000-$65,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

