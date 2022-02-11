Voter Protection Associate, GA Portfolio

Voter Protection Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

This role will support the Fair Fight Action (FFA) Voter Protection Team in accomplishing their goals and objectives with a focus on equity and inclusion in two key areas (1) Georgia election administration and (2) documentation of voters’ experiences voting or attempting to vote.

This is TEMPORARY role for the election cycle with an end date of January 31, 2023.

Note: If you would like to be considered for the GA portfolio and the National Portfolio Associate roles, please apply to the role you feel you are most suited for and then note in your cover letter that you would like to be considered for both positions. You do not need to submit separate applications.

What You’ll Do

Support of FFA’s Georgia election administration efforts

Support the Sr. Manager of Voter Protection in charge of Georgia efforts including: data gathering, data processing and qualification, meeting prep and attendance and maintenance of documentation library.

Help to continually review and optimize processes and help support the expansive scope of work.

Act as point of contact for volunteer escalations from the field, as well as assisting volunteer efforts, such as county level research across Georgia’s 159 counties (e.g. confirming early vote and absentee ballot return information), empower volunteers of all backgrounds, education and experience levels to feel heard and valued as members of the FFA volunteer corps.

Be entrepreneurial and proactive, taking on projects and tasks that will further your team’s goals, with your manager’s buy-in.

Support of the FFA’s voter story documentation process

Act as the primary point of contact for volunteers, offer one-on-one assistance (e.g. screen sharing and creating guidance documentation), and troubleshooting to assist in the completion of tasks.

Review the established set of dashboards to flag bottlenecks and work directly with volunteers and fellows to resolve issues and keep the process moving.

Assist in the rollout of our 2022 volunteer training program including updating and maintaining training materials and guidance. Work to help ensure a seamless volunteer onboarding/re-onboarding through a process that is welcoming and encouraging of volunteers with different backgrounds.

Manage a group of volunteers to update the voter story database.

Work with the team to update documentation and implement improvements and efficiencies to the current system.

Who You Are

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Self-starter who is highly skilled at managing up. ​Knows how to leverage limited manager or leader time to get the information needed to move decisions and the work forward.

Quick to learn and flexible. Has the ability to quickly synthesize information and work in custom systems and processes as well as the ability to shift processes to achieve goals in a rapid response environment.

Strong project management skills. Ability to multitask and manage risk actively. Efficient in execution and follow-up.

A strong communicator and team player. Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders and can negotiate the complexities of meetings, projects, timelines, and relationships with volunteers with grace and ease.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Be experienced in a fast-paced environment and comfortable working remotely or in-person to support a team.

Grace and understanding with working volunteers. We ask a lot of our volunteers. Maintaining and developing that relationship is key to this role.

Meet voters where they are. Through a network of volunteers this role will be interacting with voters. It is paramount that volunteers are culturally competent in their work. This role is key to ensuring that element is maintained and cultivated.

Commitment to racial justice and equity. Understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. Actively work to avoid language, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary, position located in Georgia. Occasional travel may be required. Owning a car or access to a car for Georgia-based travel may be needed, but is not required for employment. End date is January 31, 2023.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $60,000-$65,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted at fairfight.com: February 11, 2022

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/2225232-483413