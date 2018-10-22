RAINN’s ultimate goal is to eradicate sexual violence. Central to this goal is the need to improve the criminal justice process, to ensure that victims can obtain justice, and improve other policies related to sexual violence, to ensure that victims are treated fairly. To accomplish this, we engage all potential allies — men and women, conservative and liberal — to further our goals. We are firmly committed to working on a bipartisan basis.

As vice president of public policy, you will head up RAINN’s policy development, government relations and advocacy efforts in support of these goals. You will also be a member of RAINN’s senior management team.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Develop and prioritize policy agenda in collaboration with RAINN president.

• Monitor and analyze Congressional and state legislative activities and court cases regarding issues related to sexual assault.

• Establish and maintain relationships with members of Congress, Congressional staff, federal government regulators and state policy leaders.

• Lobby Congress in furtherance of our legislative agenda.

• Develop and analyze policy initiatives.

• Oversee policy research and the development of outreach materials, including policy papers, statistical analyses, and state law databases for the use of policy makers, media and the public.

• Draft and deliver testimony before Congress and state policy makers.

• Manage development of amicus briefs.

• Represent the organization through public speaking engagements.

• Build and manage participation in coalitions of allied organizations.

• Expand and manage grassroots advocacy program.

• Manage public policy work of pro bono law firm.

• Oversee the preparation and submission of lobbying disclosure registrations and filings.

• Hire and manage policy attorneys and staff, as well as law clerks and interns and develop and oversee departmental resources and budget.

• Other duties as assigned.

Position Specifications/Requirements:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential function satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required:

• Minimum eight (8) years legislative or similar experience. Capitol Hill experience is strongly preferred.

• Law degree not required, but strongly preferred. Minimum Bachelor’s degree required.

• Proven success in policy development and advocacy.

• Exceptional writing and verbal skills and high attention to detail.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment with a strong team ethic.

• Passion for RAINN’s mission to prevent sexual assault, punish its perpetrators and help its victims.

• Proven success at working on a bipartisan basis.

• Previous management experience strongly preferred.

• Successful completion of a criminal background check (administered by RAINN).