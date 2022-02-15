Vice President of Programs / Chief Program Officer

About Run for Something

Run for Something recruits and supports young progressives running for down-ballot offices in the United States. Since launching in January 2017, we have recruited more than 100,000 potential political candidates, endorsed over 1,800, and elected more than 600 — and over half of those candidates are women, over half of them are BIPOC, and 21% are LGBTQIA+. Our alumni have meaningfully and intentionally made life better for millions of Americans across the country. We are a high-reaching, hungry team changing the face of politics in America. Learn more about our work in this clip.

The Run for Something network includes Run for Something (a 527 non-federal PAC), Run for Something Action Fund (a 501c4), and Run for Something Civics (a newly launched, non-partisan 501c3).

We highly encourage all job applicants to visit our careers page (https://runforsomething.net/about/jobs/) to learn about our work environment, values, compensation and benefits policies, interview process, and more. The priority deadline for applications is March 1.

Position Name: Vice President of Programs (*or Chief Program Officer for experienced applicants)

Reporting Structure: This role reports to Co-Founder & Co-Executive Director Ross Morales Rocketto

Location: Remote, U.S.

Essential Duties: Oversight over all of Run for Something’s programming (50%), Management and leadership (35%), Interfacing with high-level stakeholders (15%)

Job Classification: Full Time, Exempt

Position Summary

The Vice President of Programs (or Chief Program Officer) is primarily responsible for overseeing the day-to-day management of Run for Something’s candidate, volunteer, and political programs. This portfolio includes candidate recruitment, candidate support, volunteer programs, and regional/state based work as well as our election administration and school board programs. The VP of Programs will also be responsible for co-creating an overarching programmatic vision and strategy with the Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director as well as the program department leads. This role will also oversee the RFS program leads, which currently include the Senior Director of Community, Senior Regional Director, and Political Director.

As a member of the RFS Leadership Team, this position must also contribute, integrate, and hold themselves and their team accountable to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) goals that Run for Something has established, and actively contribute towards the creation of a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture.

*We are open to this position as Chief Program Officer for strongly qualified candidates. More information can be found below under Additional Qualifications (for applicants seeking the title of Chief Program Officer). Salary for the position of Vice President of Programs $124,700 and for the Chief Program Officer is $141,000. See salary information below for more details.

Responsibilities

The VP of Programs (or Chief Program Officer) is a high-level role and leader on the RFS team. They will ensure that many programs, projects, and stakeholders are moving efficiently and effectively toward the key goals:

Oversight of all Run for Something candidate, volunteer, and political programs (50%):

– Work with the Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director as well as the program team leads and staff to set the long-term strategic vision for Run for Something programming.

– Run the program team planning process on an annual and quarterly basis. This includes setting clear goals for the program team and reporting back to Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director as well as the RFS board of directors. It also includes working with the program team leads to develop annual and quarterly department budgets in alignment with priorities and available resources.

– Ensure that the program team is consistently providing excellent support to candidates, treating potential recruits with care and respect, and showing gratitude to our volunteers who make so much of our work possible.

– Clear obstacles and provide support to the program team leads. Some days that might look like having a difficult conversation with a partner and other days it might be making sure different members of the team are connecting the dots on different components of the program.

– Work with academics, consultants, and others to study RFS recruitment and support programming to continually refine the work while also building a body of research on best practices in candidate recruitment and support.

Management and leadership (35%):

– As a member of the RFS Leadership Team, contribute to organization-wide strategy and initiatives; be an active leader and advocate for RFS’ philosophy, mission, values, culture, and DEI goals throughout the organization.

– Manage, mentor, and coach program team staff in line with RFS values and performance management standards to ensure relevant key performance indicators are met; identify and support areas for professional development; as a manager of managers, ensure RFS performance standards and values are apparent through all departments.

– Manage and oversee a team of contractors and consultants.

– Develop quarterly board reports for Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director as well as presenting to the board as-needed.

Interfacing with high-level stakeholders (15%)

– When needed, collaborate with high-level external stakeholders on the execution of Run for Something’s largest programs, including (but not limited to) the election administration work.

– Represent Run for Something at convenings, panels, and other external events on an as-needed basis. This will include travel when it is safe to do so again.

– Present the specifics of Run for Something programming to donors on an as-needed basis.

– Present to Run for Something’s board of directors on an as-needed basis; interface with the Run for Something board of directors in the development of the five year program plan.

Key Goals

Success in this role will look like…

– All members of the program team are clear on expectations, roles, and responsibilities.

– Consistent transparency across the program team as well as across departments.

– Successful coaching and management of program team leads, ensuring they have what they need to be successful.

– Ensuring that the program team has the support it needs to execute its work at a high level of excellence, and meets or exceeds their KPIs.

– Creating a long-term program vision by mid-year 2023.

Minimum Qualifications

– Experience either with campaigns, political/advocacy organizations, and/or nonprofits.

– Past experience serving on an executive leadership team

– Experience managing teams of more than five people, which includes overseeing managers

– Understanding of 501c3, 501c4, and 527/PAC structures and basic compliance

– Experience managing and overseeing the work of contractors

– Ability to manage and manage up in a remote environment

– Experience quickly scaling up program to achieve a big goal

– Experience in leading the development of large programming (seven figure range)

– Strong project management skills, which includes being extremely organized, ability to turn a vision into tangible next steps, and ability to coordinate across multiple personalities, departments, and interests

– Strong communications skills

– Strong relationship-building skills via email, phone, and video

– Ability to coach and mentor managers as well as staff

– Experience creating and managing budgets

– Experience with developing long-term strategic plans Strong commitment to the RFS mission

– Ability to work in and contribute to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment

– Experienced leader who understands how to leverage their influence toward a collaborative, supportive culture of excellence

– Ability to work with internal and external stakeholders with a high level of trust, accountability, and transparency

– Ability to demonstrate Run for Something’s organizational values: Bold & Fearless; Open & Honest; Supportive & Respectful; Progressive & Diverse; Long-term & Strategic.

Additional Qualifications (for applicants seeking the title of Chief Program Officer)

– 12-17 years of work experience

– Experience as either an Executive Director, Managing Director, or CXO

– Experience overseeing a budget of more than $5 million

– Experience managing teams of more than 10 people

– Experience in program-specific fundraising and working directly with donors

– Experience managing teams across cross-functional departments or reporting lines

We value diversity at RFS, and strongly encourage applications from folks who are a part of marginalized communities who have been disproportionately affected by lack of representation in legislative bodies, including people of color, women, and the LGBTQIA+ and disabled communities.

In order to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, all Run for Something employees are required to provide proof of COVID vaccination. Run for Something will discuss reasonable accommodations with employees who may be unable to receive a vaccine due to disability, the advice of a medical provider, or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Work Environment

Run for Something is (and always has been and will be) a remote office environment; you will collaborate with colleagues who are based across the United States. You should be prepared to either work from home or a location of your choosing.

When it is safe to do so, this position will require attendance at approximately 2 all-staff events per year, which may include overnight travel as well as quarterly travel to different target states to see our work in action.

This position requires the ability to work core hours, Monday through Thursday. (RFS is currently in the midst of a 6-month four day work week trial, with the office being fully closed on Fridays.) This position may also require occasional night and weekend hours to support election watch across various time zones.

Essential Physical Requirements

– As this is a remote position, the person in this position must be able to communicate with colleagues and partners via phone, including conference and video calls, as well as written communication such as Slack and email.

– The position requires the ability to work on a computer for all or part of the work day.

– The position requires the ability to attend events that may encompass all or part of the work day, including overnight travel when necessary.

– This position will include travel, as described above.

Compensation & Benefits

Compensation

Salary for the Vice President of Program is set at $124,700 and salary for Chief Program Officer is $141,100. In order to counter pay inequality and uphold internal parity, salaries are non-negotiable for new and current employees. Similarly, there are no title increase negotiations; to qualify for Chief Program Officer, applicants must meet the additional qualifications noted in this job description. Run for Something salary bands for a given staff level are benchmarked to the 75th percentile for our sector, and all new employees are paid at the entry point of those bands. Employees then have the opportunity to progress through current salary bands through annual cost of living increases and performance-based pay increases, and into new salary bands through promotions.

Run for Something is not just an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to building teams that reflect the diversity of our candidates, and to building equitable and inclusive environments that fully leverage the skills, potential, and unique perspectives of our employees.

Benefits at Run for Something include:

– Four Day Work Week (learn more here)

– Unlimited Paid Time Off policy

– Platinum Medical Insurance (100% of premium covered for employees; 50% of premium covered for dependents)

– Dental and Vision Insurance (99.9% of premium covered for both employees and dependents)

– 401k

– Professional Development Stipend

– Treat Yourself Stipend ($500 a year to do something that brings you joy)

– Equipment Stipend

– Work from Home Stipend

– Cell Phone/Internet Stipend

– 12 weeks paid family leave

– Paid Sabbatical (after 3 years of service to RFS)

~ Four weeks in organization-wide holiday closures, including a two-week winter – break

– Flexible, remote work environment

To Apply

We will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis, with priority review given to earlier applications. The priority deadline for applications is March 1. The target start date for this position is June 1.