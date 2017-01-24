Vice President of Policy & Communications – Connecticut Health Foundation

As Connecticut’s largest independent health philanthropy, the Connecticut Health Foundation (CT Health) believes that everyone deserves the opportunity for optimal health—regardless of race, background, or income level. CT Health strives to improve the health and well-being of people across the state by focusing on systems change to unlock greater access to quality, affordable care, especially for people of color and underserved communities. With a unique focus on health equity in the region, CT Health works to ensure that communities of color not only have access to care but also receive appropriate and high quality health care.

CT Health leverages change through grant making, leadership development, and by influencing decision makers to ensure greater access and quality of care for Connecticut residents. With an endowment of $105 million and an annual programmatic and grant making budget of $4.8 million, CT Health has made a significant commitment to policy, advocacy, and communications initiatives that will advance its mission and strategic goals. CT Health now seeks a new Vice President of Policy and Communications who will lead and give strategic direction to the Foundation’s policy and communications efforts.

The new Vice President will partner closely with the President and CEO and an engaged board in developing the Foundation’s policy agenda and will seek innovative opportunities to integrate policy and advocacy efforts into CT Health’s programmatic and grant making activities. S/he will shape and implement the new strategic communications plan and build capacity internally and externally to advance CT Health’s policy goals. S/he will lead government relations efforts, developing and nurturing both strong bipartisan relationships throughout Connecticut government and diverse coalitions to improve the health and health care of Connecticut residents with special attention to underserved populations.

The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker who understands and can leverage the intersection of effective communications with policy change and be a passionate advocate for health equity. S/he will be a collaborative leader internally and externally with the ability to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with a broad and diverse constituency interested in improving health and health care in Connecticut. The new Vice President will be a savvy communicator and advocate on behalf issues and policies the Foundation is invested in and convey the importance of CT Health’s mission to the media, policymakers, key stakeholders, and the general public. This is an exciting opportunity to improve the health and health care of the people of Connecticut.

Inquiries & Applications

This search is being conducted by Carolyn Ho and Mira Kline of Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group. A full position description can be found at www.nonprofitprofessionals.com/job/cthf-vp

Applications and inquiries may be sent to:

CTHF-VP@nonprofitprofessionals.com