Vice President of Government Affairs, Partnership for Public Service

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Partnership for Public Service is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better government and a stronger democracy. We believe that our future and our democracy depend on our ability to solve big problems—and that we need an effective federal government to do so. For more than 20 years, we have helped make this vision a reality, helping our government—the public institution most fundamental to our democracy—address current and future challenges.

Since our founding in 2001, the Partnership has leveraged our mission-driven staff to convene stakeholders from across the public and private sectors to solve critical management challenges, and work with federal agencies, Congress, and the administration to deliver results.

Our staff is diverse in experience and perspective, but at our core, we share a lot of the same traits. We are mission-driven, creative, collaborative, optimistic, and inclusive. Our work is strategic, fast-paced, and guided by our values:

• Passion for public service and our work toward a more effective government.

• People who promote a culture of learning, leadership, collaboration, inclusion, and respect.

• Persistence to drive change, take strategic risks, and deliver results.

• Promise to be trustworthy, nonpartisan, and fiscally responsible.

As we continue to grow and broaden our impact, the Partnership is seeking a strategic, results-oriented, and experienced Vice President of Government Affairs to lead the Partnership’s initiatives to modernize federal management laws, policies, and practices in the executive branch and Congress.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate a deep understanding of the importance of public service and a passion for the Partnership’s mission. Reporting to the President and CEO and serving as a member of the Partnership’s management team, the new VP will be an experienced leader who excels at overseeing the execution of the Partnership’s policy and advocacy agenda; representing the Partnership to external audiences, including Congress; and supporting, mentoring, and motivating a diverse, talented team.

THE ROLE

The Vice President for Government Affairs will report to the President and CEO and serve as a key member of the Partnership senior leadership team. You will lead a diverse team in the overall stewardship and execution of the Partnership’s initiatives to modernize federal management laws, policies, and practices in the executive branch and Congress.

Specifically, you will work collaboratively with stakeholders to:

• Modernize federal management laws, policies, and practices in the executive branch and Congress.

• Increase policymakers’ awareness, support, and engagement in the Partnership’s work.

• Drive progress in accomplishing the Partnership’s strategic priorities.

• Build and maintain relationships with policymakers and staff.

• Raise the Partnership’s public profile.

• Build partnerships to enhance our impact.

• Contribute to a thriving organization as a member of the Partnership senior leadership team.

To fulfill these core objectives, you will hold the following essential responsibilities:

• Advise the Partnership’s President and CEO.

• Serve as a member of the Partnership’s management team.

• Oversee the execution of the Partnership’s policy and advocacy agenda.

• Oversee the execution of the Partnership’s programmatic work to strengthen Congress.

• Advise the Partnership’s Center for Presidential Transition and other Partnership programs.

• Represent the Partnership to external audiences, including Congress.

• Provide strategic direction and management for up to 8 people on the Government Affairs team.

• Ensure the government affairs strategy is integrated and aligned with the Partnership’s organizational strategy and priorities.

• Manage key relationships with policymakers and external stakeholders.

• Uphold the Partnership’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and nonpartisanship.

• Manage and support Partnership staff, including in a hybrid remote/in-person work environment.

QUALIFICATIONS OF THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

The ideal candidate will possess many of the following professional and personal abilities, attributes, and experiences:

• Demonstrated passion for, and commitment to, public service.

• Demonstrated mastery of the federal legislative process and how Congress works.

• Knowledge of federal management laws, practices, and policies.

• Analytical and strategic thinking, as well as the competence and willingness to manage details.

• Demonstrated political savvy, resourcefulness, and sound judgment.

• Demonstrated ability and desire to work on a bipartisan or nonpartisan basis.

• Demonstrated competence in individual performance and managing people, in a fully remote or hybrid environment.

• Collaborative, flexible, positive team-player committed to working across teams and ensuring the success of the entire organization.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including public speaking.

• Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional work or military experience.

• A minimum of 15 years in progressively more responsible roles and experience in Congress, federal agencies, government affairs, public policy and/or advocacy organizations.

• A minimum of 7 years of legislative accomplishment, working in a nonpartisan manner with key policy makers in the federal government.

• A minimum of 5 years of experience working in a non-profit environment.

TOTAL COMPENSATION

The starting salary for this role is $190K – $210K. Additionally, the Partnership offers medical, dental, and vision coverage; life insurance; long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 401K program with a 4 percent employer match; opportunities for training and development; generous annual leave per year, 10 days of sick leave per year, plus all federal holidays and the day after Thanksgiving off; and use of an on-site exercise facility.

TO APPLY

More information about the Partnership for Public Service may be found at: ourpublicservice.org.

This search is being conducted with assistance from Linh Nguyen and Sarah Hecklau of NPAG. Due to the pace of this search, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s website (https://npag.com/pps-vp-gov-affairs).

AAP/EEO STATEMENT

The Partnership strives to be an inclusive organization that fosters learning, collaboration, and respect. We actively recruit for diversity in the workplace, believing that a range of backgrounds, perspectives and experiences contributes to our mission of revitalizing government. The Partnership is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any applicants for employment based on race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, veteran status, disability, or on any other basis prohibited by law.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

This job operates in a hybrid (remote + office) environment in Washington, DC. This position requires consistent use of office equipment such as computer, telephone, printer and scanner.

MANDATORY COVID-19 VACCINATION POLICY

All Partnership employees, regardless of position or physical location, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as a condition of employment. For new employees, a simple unnotarized copy of the official vaccination card or a notarized COVID-19 Vaccination Form attesting to full vaccination must be provided to human resources within two weeks after the start date.

If you believe you qualify for an exception from the requirements of this policy, for medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs, you must provide a letter (on letterhead) from your doctor or clergy to the Vice President of Human Resources. The Partnership will explore potential reasonable accommodations for you that would not cause undue hardship to the Partnership. However, such reasonable accommodations are not required and cannot be guaranteed.