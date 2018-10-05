Vice President, Federal Relations Job Description

Tremont Strategies Group, a growing government relations firm focusing on federal, multi-state, and Massachusetts lobbying and public affairs, is seeking a Vice President, Federal Affairs to support the firm’s federal practice. The role will include client strategy and management, new business development, and Congressional and agency relationship building and advocacy. The ideal candidate will support the federal team in managing existing clients, as well as assist in developing a strategy to build relationships with potential clients in these fields. The role would ideally be based at the firm’s headquarters in Boston, MA. Frequent travel throughout the Northeast and Washington, DC area are required.

Responsibilities

The Vice President, Federal Affairs will support the firm’s Partners in servicing current clients in the health care, education, defense, and homeland security fields, and working with the team to grow these practices. The role will include:

¥ Tracking legislation, hearings, and similar Congressional action, as well as agency rules and regulations;

¥ Drafting letters, questions for the record, white papers, regulatory comments, etc.;

¥ Meeting with Congressional and agency staff, attending Congressional events and fundraisers,

association briefings and annual meetings, etc.; and

¥ Supporting the federal team in client meetings and business development.

Qualifications

¥ Minimum of five to seven years of relevant work experience in government relations, either on Capitol Hill, within a trade organization or public affairs firm, or in-house;

¥ Bachelor’s degree required; public policy or master’s degree encouraged;

¥ Strong writing, interpersonal, organizational, and presentation skills, with clear ability to

multitask and manage numerous clients at one time;

¥ Experience with legislative

tracking services (congress.gov, Bloomberg Government, State Net, FiscalNote, etc.) strongly

preferred; and

¥ Willingness and ability to travel frequently (approximately 30 percent of the time).

Tremont Strategies Group

Tremont Strategies Group is a public affairs, lobbying, and consulting firm located in Boston, MA, and Washington, DC. We are a growing firm with an extensive list of clients across a broad range of sectors. For over 20 years, our team has worked with corporations, educational institutions, non-governmental organizations, and trade associations to build political visibility and goodwill by providing strategic counsel on public policy and government relations initiatives. Our team brings its clients a unique combination of bipartisan legislative and regulatory policy experience.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to: HR@tremontstrategies.com.