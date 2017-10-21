Vice President, Development

NBR is entering into a new phase in its fundraising efforts. We are expanding our development team and seeking the right person to take the development reins and exponentially increase our institutional support. Reporting to the President, the Vice President (VP) of Development serves as a key leadership team member and an active participant in making strategic decisions affecting The National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR). Working with the President, this position is responsible for all fundraising and development activities. The VP of Development will be responsible for designing and implementing the institution’s fundraising strategy, setting up a fundraising model and processes, and, specifically, developing a comprehensive plan for developing key external alliances by cultivating individual and philanthropic support.

Our ideal candidate thrives on networking and building relationships to secure major gifts, legacy gifts, and corporate and foundation support. The right person for the job will think quickly on his/her feet, value the written word as well as the spoken, and enjoy the challenge of making a pitch and in some cases “the ask.”

About NBR

NBR conducts advanced independent research on strategic, political, economic, globalization, energy, and health issues affecting U.S. relations with Asia. Drawing upon an extensive network of the world’s leading specialists and leveraging the latest technology, NBR bridges the academic, business, and policy arenas. NBR disseminates its research through briefings, publications, conferences, Congressional testimony, and email forums, and by collaborating with leading institutions worldwide. Asia-policy experience is not required; however, the VP must be able to successfully articulate NBR’s activities and research agenda to prospective supporters in order to raise money.

Responsibilities

The VP, Development will have primary responsibility for establishing and implementing the infrastructure needed to grow a multi-million dollar budget through the solicitation of major gifts, legacy gifts, corporate and foundation support, and fundraising events.

She or he will expand and diversify NBR’s donor base and work closely with other team members to secure funding for new initiatives and projects. In addition, the VP will work closely with the development committee of the board of directors to design and implement NBR’s overall fundraising strategies.

It is expected that the amount raised by NBR will increase in future years as the VP, Development systematically and effectively strengthens the organization’s overall fundraising capacity.

Support and partner with the President and board members on all major fundraising initiatives.

Collaborate with the Senior Vice President, Strategy and Finance to develop and implement NBR’s financial strategy in relationship to NBR’s fundraising.

Actively work with the President and senior staff to develop and implement a comprehensive development strategy to include corporate, foundation, government grants, etc.

Have primary responsibility for development and execution of all institutional proposals.

Oversee research funding sources and trends, with foresight, to help position NBR ahead of major funding changes or trends.

Monitor all donor information; provide and present statistical analysis to board and senior leaders.

Develop and implement a stewardship program aimed at cultivating deeper ties with donors.

Monitor and report regularly on the progress of the development program.

Supervisor Director, Board and Corporate Relations.

Qualifications

Demonstrated success in raising funds in the millions.

10-plus years of experience in a senior development role.

Experience working directly with and presenting to a board of directors.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral; ability to effectively articulate and pitch the organization’s mission, programs, and activities.

Experience constructing and implementing a multi-year strategic development plan.

Ability to travel as necessary (approximately 20 percent).

High energy and passion for NBR’s mission is essential.

Ability to work independently without close oversight, but also a team player who will productively engage with others at varying levels of seniority within and outside NBR; flexible and adaptable style.

Strong organizational and time management skills with exceptional attention to detail.

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s preferred.

Application Instructions

The position will be open until filled. To apply, submit the following materials through NBR’s employment site (https://nbr.applicantpro.com/jobs/):

resume

cover letter

references

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/651620-218997