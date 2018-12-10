Vice President

Red Horse Strategies – Washington, DC

Red Horse Strategies, a national political consulting and strategic communications firm, is seeking an experienced campaign professional to lead and grow our Washington, DC office. RHS is a rapidly growing firm that works with Democrats, labor unions, progressive interest groups and others on electoral and issue advocacy campaigns. This office is a key part of our current expansion and presents an excellent opportunity for an individual willing to take initiative and show leadership to grow our operations.

The successful candidate will have direct experience with campaign operations and management; field operations; media; analysis and polling. The focus of the position will be on recruiting and servicing clients; maintaining strong client relations and providing top tier campaign consulting for political clients in Washington, DC and the mid-Atlantic region.

Essential responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Business development and new client acquisition

• Developing campaign strategies

• Overseeing execution of successful campaign

• Conceiving creative concepts for direct mail and digital advertising

• Day-to-day client relations and management

Essential Skills and Qualifications:

• Seven or more years’ experience in Federal politics/campaigns

• Ability to take initiative and self-manage

• Good writing, creative and quantitative skills

• Strong desire to build new client relations

• Willingness to travel as needed

Red Horse Strategies is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to building and maintaining a diverse staff. We are an equal opportunity employers and do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, national origin, age, disability or genetic information. Opportunities for advancement exist, and we are committed to helping all staff develop and grow. Women, members of the LGBTQ community, and people of color are strongly encouraged to apply.

Salary commensurate with experience, including a competitive benefits package.