US/Canada Press Scretary

ABOUT ONE

ONE is a global campaign and advocacy organization co-founded by Bono and backed by eight million people from around the world and every walk of life that are committed to the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa. We hold world leaders to account for the promises made to the poorest, and we press them to support better policies and more effective aid and trade reform. We also work with leaders in Africa to support greater democracy, accountability and transparency so these resources can be effectively deployed. ONE has offices in Abuja, Berlin, Brussels, Johannesburg, London, New York City, Ottawa, Rotterdam, Paris and Washington DC.

ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY

The U.S./Canada Press Secretary helps lead North American communications and media efforts and support international communications programs. The U.S./Canada Press Secretary works with the North America Communications Director to plan and execute ONE’s media strategy on the continent, and is primarily responsible for earning media coverage for ONE and its issues, with an expanding focus on earned media coverage in local markets outside of Washington and Ottawa. This is a critical role within the North America Advocacy team, reporting to the North America Communications Director. The position is based in Washington, D.C.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL:

•Support national communications efforts in America and Canada, and take the lead on local-market communications efforts

•Pitch news stories and shape news coverage, researching and developing relationships with journalists, and building and maintaining media contact lists

•Draft press releases, blog posts, letters to the editor, op-eds, talking points, and other messaging materials

•Manage media campaigns and coordinate with other team members and departments, including Government Relations, Policy, Field, Campus, and Digital

•Track and monitor media coverage of ONE and its issue

•Generate ideas and creative approaches for earning news coverage for ONE and our issues

•Develop relationships with, and devise media strategies for, local ONE staff and members

•Supervise departmental intern(s)

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

•Bachelor’s degree in communications or related field

•Four years of communications experience, preferably within a PR agency, policymaker or political organization, non-profit organization, newsroom, or similar environment

•Affinity for pitching and proven track record of earning mainstream media coverage

•Strong, established relationships with journalists, especially in Washington

•Exceptional writing skills, and unrelenting attention to detail

•Eagerness to take initiative and take on projects, and the ability to work effectively, independently and in a team environment

•Ability to work a flexible schedule, including occasional evenings and weekends

•Willingness and ability to travel

•General interest in and dedication to the mission of ONE

•Strong understanding of U.S. politics, and knowledge of, and interest in, foreign affairs and/or global development is preferred

•Ability to consistently apply good judgment and make good and responsible decisions

•Ability to maintain the highest degree of confidentiality regarding all aspects of work at all times

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

If you are ready to join the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease, please submit a resume and cover letter to our jobs page. Candidates that do not submit cover letters may not be considered. Please note that applications are reviewed on a rolling basis and that we will conclude this search once a suitable candidate has been considered. We thank all candidates for their interest but we can only contact candidates selected for interview. Please no phone calls.

Only candidates that are eligible to work in the US without restriction need apply.

EOE/M/F/D/V