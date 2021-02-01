The Washington Campus: Program Coordinator & Program Assistant

The Washington Campus is seeking new junior staff to join its team, including a Program Coordinator as well as a Program Assistant. The Washington Campus is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) higher education consortium that provides intensive educational programs in business, public affairs, and public policy to MBA and other graduate students from its partner schools. More information can be found on our website: www.washcampus.edu. Under current conditions, all programs are online; under normal conditions most programs bring participants to Washington, D.C., for several days for more experiential learning.

The Campus’ junior program staff help organize and run all educational programs. Responsibilities of junior staff include coordinating with and supporting faculty speakers, running course sessions (currently all online via Zoom), producing program materials, and registering, coordinating, and supporting all student participants. Required skills include an advanced working knowledge of all MS Office applications, as well as ideally some experience running Zoom meetings and webinars. Organizational skills, timeliness, and professionalism are essential.

Applicants for the Program Coordinator position should possess a completed bachelor degree and preferably have at least two years of relevant work experience. The Program Coordinator position is a full-time salaried staff position with full benefits.

The Program Assistant position is an entry-level or near-entry-level position. Applicants for the Program Assistant position ideally should possess at least a completed bachelor degree. The Program Assistant position is an hourly position with numerous benefits and with the potential to develop into a full-time salaried staff position depending on individual performance and organizational needs.

The Washington Campus welcomes candidates from diverse backgrounds and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, orientation, national or ethnic origin, or disability. Applicants will be immediately reviewed and interviewed until the positions are filled; both positions will remain open until then. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume, including at least two references, no later than February 12, 2021, to mlord@washcampus.edu.