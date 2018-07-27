Temporary Field Organizer – AZ

We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

HRC is hiring temporary field organizers in Arizona to work during the Fall 2018 election season – September 4 through November 9. The Temporary Field Organizers will report to the HRC State Director or their designee working in targeted districts in the state to mobilize HRC members and supporters to win elections for our endorsed candidates. The Temporary Field Organizer is a temporary, full-time position ending November 9, 2018.

Position Responsibilities:

Mobilize HRC Members, Supporters and Allies:

Mobilize HRC members, supporters and allies to engage in election work for HRC endorsed candidates.

Recruit, train and direct HRC members, supporters and allies to contact voters, participate in local volunteer opportunities and events, and attend campaign events. This work will include making phone calls, leading door-to-door canvasses, in person volunteer recruitment, and speaking at local HRC or allied organization meetings.

Manage Recurring Phone Banks:

Plan, recruit for, and manage regular recurring volunteer phone banks to recruit volunteers, identify pro-equality voters, and turnout voters to the polls.

Reporting:

Participate in regular HRC campaign calls and meetings, as directed.

Prepare regular reports to track contacts and volunteer activities.

Provide detailed information in our database and assure all volunteers do as well.

Other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

Strong volunteer recruitment and organizing skills. At least one cycle of organizing experience in an issue campaign or an election campaign preferred.

Comfort with managing by metrics and a familiarity with organizing data. Experience with Votebuilder a plus.

Demonstrated ability and passion for building relationships with key local supporters and influencers in the LGBTQ community and/or the broader progressive movement.

Must be highly organized, detail-oriented, and able to handle multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and Google Apps (Gmail, Google Docs and Drive).

Commitment to LGBTQ equality.

Must have access to a vehicle and be able to travel locally and within the state. Must be willing to work campaign hours, including heavy evenings and weekends.

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

No phone calls, please. Due to the volume of applications we receive, we are unable to respond to queries about application status.