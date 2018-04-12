New Mexico Voices for Children, the state’s leading research-based advocacy organization for New Mexico’s children and families, is seeking an experienced tax and budget policy researcher. The purpose of this position is to conduct tax and budget policy research and analysis that has been approved by the executive director and supports the organization’s priority policy agenda, partnerships, and grant deliverables.

We work in the areas of health, education, and family economic security to improve opportunities and outcomes for hard-working families with a unique focus on the state’s tax and budget policies. We have adopted racial and ethnic equity as a core principle and work diligently to practice anti-racist policies.

This is an exciting time for our organization and an exciting time for New Mexico, as there are a lot of policy opportunities on the horizon that offer the chance to make a positive difference for kids and families in our state. As a member of both the State Priorities Partnership and Kids Count networks we bring strong credibility to our research-based advocacy and are looked to as an important voice in policy discussions involving the well-being of children.

The successful candidate will bring the following core competencies:

• Knowledge of tax policy principles and current trends

• Competency in designing methods for research and analysis

• Ability to effectively communicate research findings to various audiences

• Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with funders and partners of the organization

• Understanding of grant report development and grant deliverables

• Knowledge of current trends in research and public policy that affect the health and well-being of children and their families

• Ability to develop policy briefs and reports

• Ability to work collaboratively with staff and external partners

This announcement will be posted until the position is filled. While a graduate degree is preferred, experience may be substituted.

A letter of interest and resume may be sent to Barbara Mike at bmike@nmvoices.org

Please contact Amber Wallin, NMVC Deputy Director, at awallin@nmvoices.org for questions about the position.