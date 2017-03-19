Talent Advisor

Location: New York City

Posted: March 2017

Priority Deadline: April 7 (applications will then be reviewed on a rolling basis)

Women Deliver is a leading global advocacy organization. We build capacity, forge partnerships, create networks, develop messages and catalyze actions that spark political commitment and investment in the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women throughout the world. We bring together diverse voices and interests to share solutions and drive progress particularly in gender equality and maternal, sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The global advocacy organization, Women Deliver, seeks an outstanding Director of Communications to lead the organization into an ambitious period of growth. In this refreshed role, the Director of Communications will drive innovation in using communications to advocate and create change in our global community. The Director will grow, develop and sustain innovative communication platforms, partnerships and programmatic growth. As a member of the organization’s senior management team, the Director will bring exceptional leadership and strategic abilities, strong understanding of gender equality and global health within the global development sector, and a deep sense of respect for the power of communication and advocacy to advance the health, rights and wellbeing of girls and women. The Director will display excellent emotional intelligence and will have senior-level experience, which will be used to skillfully develop an innovative new communications strategy for Women Deliver, and manage the implementation of it, while also managing and mentoring the communications team.

The Director is responsible for proactively developing, implementing, and leading Women Deliver’s strategic communication planning, media work, public relations, digital assets, social media presence, and communications materials for use in fundraising- as well as building, in collaboration with the senior management team, new communication contacts and programs to advance Women Deliver’s mission. While reporting to the COO, the Director will work closely with the CEO/President providing continual strategic communications counsel with particular emphasis on setting priorities.

ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Lead the development and implementation of a high quality integrated communications strategy that conveys, promotes, and positions the issues and Women Deliver’s mission, programmatic areas, advocacy goals and core messages; guided by this strategy, partner with the CEO/President and senior management team on innovative communications plans or sub-strategies for specific events, platforms and initiatives.

Proactively identify opportunities, key external events, and priority issues for the organization’s overall communications and media, including fundraising for new initiatives, and coordinating campaigns.

Cultivate a communications culture internally which promotes strategic thinking using evidence based strategies and advocacy.

Oversee, manage and mentor a growing team of communications professionals currently including 3 FTEs, interns, communications consultants and vendors.

Represent Women Deliver in some partnerships and at external meetings and events, including giving speeches and presentations at key conferences where relevant.

Ensure consistent messaging and branding across communication platforms and programs.

Promote and uphold Women Deliver’s brand; partner with other senior managers to coordinate communication outreach; manage and produce media, communication and fundraising materials, presentations, and digital outreach efforts.

Enhance Women Deliver’s digital presence and innovative communication to reach key audiences and advance the issues and mission of the organization.

Lead and develop new communication initiatives and tools; oversee the ongoing renewal and update of the organization’s website, newsletters, social media platforms, and other commercial vehicles.

Measure and analyze the use and effectiveness of communication tools and efforts, to optimize results.

Manage vendor relationships, including writers, designers, researchers, printers, photographers, producers, videographers, illustrators, and media relations.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND, EDUCATION, AND KNOWLEDGE:

Minimum of 8 years or more of cumulative work experience in positions of increasing responsibility in communications and media relations.

Staff and program management experience required.

Strong understanding of and connections in the field of global health, global development and/or gender equality, a must; issue knowledge of sexual and reproductive health, a plus.

Strong understanding of advocacy, particularly at the global level.

Demonstrated experience and proven success in developing and executing communication strategies and campaigns.

Must be an experienced manager capable of providing guidance, coaching and feedback to staff.

Strong understanding of communications, marketing, social media platforms, and tracking technologies.

Solid understanding of how to analyze campaign effectiveness and adapt campaigns to achieve goals.

Experience with public speaking and the ability to represent the organization in a variety of settings, including media.

A truly collaborative personality with the ability to work cross functionally and articulate a point of view.

Excellent writing, editing, communication, presentation, and time management skills, with the ability to handle multiple priorities simultaneously.

Hands-on, positive, can-do attitude.

Passion for Women Deliver’s mission.

Ability to travel approximately 25%.

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred.

Experience working in a developing country context, a plus.

Comfort in working across time zones using video technology as a primary communications tool.

Ability to work in United States without sponsorship.