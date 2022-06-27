POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Strategic Partnerships Campaign Manager to lead and support projects that advance policy changes in Families USA’s four core focus areas of health equity, health coverage, health care value, and consumer experience. Central to this role is an individual’s ability to direct the advocacy strategy of a project/issue campaign, including applying a deep understanding of the stakeholder landscape and how to tactically navigate and activate various stakeholder segments at both the grasstops and grassroots levels. This individual should be familiar with ways to activate partner networks in a virtual environment, including building strong coalitions, bringing into this role former issue campaign work or digital advocacy experience. This individual possesses good political judgement, is passionate about developing strong relationships with partners in DC and across the country, knows how to motivate colleagues and project teams, and is adept at seeing the big picture strategy and stakeholder landscape while simultaneously focusing on details to execute on key objectives.

Main job responsibilities include:

• Steer partnership building strategy for assigned campaigns and projects and contribute to department functions, which includes partnership identification, outreach, tactical planning, data management, and nurturing/maintaining relationships at both the state and national level.

• Identify and implement innovative methods that build momentum and partnerships to advance issue campaigns at the state and federal levels and grow Families USA’s partnership base.

• Lead and contribute to cross-functional issue campaign teams by developing and implementing advocacy strategies.

• Develop coalition-building strategies to build collaborative power for bold policy change among organizations and leaders working at the grasstops and grassroots levels.

• Manage campaign and/or project deliverables, including executing grant deliverables, overseeing project timelines, and maintaining processes for collaboration.

• Inform strategic initiatives to develop, strengthen, and maintain cross sector partnerships established to advance health care value, coverage and health equity with a racial justice lens.

• Track and analyze state-level trends/legislation/policy/politics (e.g., news scanning, web research, additional phone calls with partners and other stakeholders, etc.) related to the healthcare landscape, with a specific focus on assigned projects, campaign policy issues and health equity.

• Develop collateral including template letters to policymakers, sign on letters, action alerts, fact sheets, issue briefs, blogs, talking points, comparison spreadsheets, resource lists, and other products.

• Review draft deliverables from colleagues and junior staff to ensure alignment with campaign goals and messaging and high-quality work products.

• Collaborate with the Communications team to generate social media, web content and other communications that engages and mobilizes partner organizations in support of shared advocacy goals.

• Contribute to strategic planning and content development for events and activities designed to engage and activate state and national partners, such as content and partnership engagement ahead of the annual Health Action Conference.

• Provide technical assistance, public speaking, and occasional in-person travel related to specific campaign or project work.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in public health, communications or marketing, or related field with 3 to 5 years’ experience working for issue-based campaigns, non-profits, lobbying or consulting firms, and/or state/federal government. A passion for social justice and for the mission of Families USA.

Our ideal candidate will possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities:

• A solid understanding of the health justice movement, health equity and/or health system transformation is a plus, as is issue campaign experience in a strategic, digital, operational, or field capacity.

• Proven track record with campaign organizing strategies, tactics, and grassroots activation systems (e.g., VAN, Action Network, ThruTalk/ThruText, NewMode, etc.)

• A sophisticated understanding of political dynamics and working with stakeholders to influence policy, particularly at the state/local level.

• Grasp of the stakeholder landscape and understanding of what motivates major stakeholder segments, how they interact, and how to mobilize them.

• Exceptional project management, organizational, and leadership skills to ensure successful project execution.

• Strong interpersonal skills that motivate colleagues, inspire top quality work product from teams, and engage and expand Families USA’s network of partners.

• Excellent communication skills to maintain smooth working relationships internally and foster trust and dependability with partners. Includes well-honed facilitation and presentation skills.

• Creative strategic and outside-of-the-box thinking when it comes to building diverse coalitions and forging new partnerships.

• Ability to engage people at the grassroots and/ or grasstops levels.

• Ability to convey constructive feedback to peers and team members.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $68K – $75K.

FAMILIES USA’S CORE VALUES

We are committed to providing the best possible climate for maximum development and achievement for all employees. In order to maintain an atmosphere where goals can be accomplished, we attempt to provide a comfortable and progressive workplace. Our practice is to treat each employee as an individual. We seek to develop an inclusive culture of teamwork which is reflected in our core values:

RESPECT – We value and support each other in ways that bring our best work forward.

EQUITY – We embrace our differences knowing they allow us to accomplish our most effective work.

COLLABORATION – We optimize our collective resources, skills and experiences to carry out our mission and maximize our impact.

EXCELLENCE – We strive to do our best work to increase our organizational impact and improve the lives of the people we serve through our mission.

ACCOUNTABILITY – We embrace practices that build trust, reduce individual and collective stress, and enable us to work more effectively and efficiently.

TRANSPARENCY – We communicate clearly and proactively to gain insight into our priorities, make informed decisions, and encourage camaraderie.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s Career Site (https://secure.beyondpay.com/ta/FUF1.careers?ApplyToJob=453177409) and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity. We do not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, disability, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, results of genetic testing, or service in the military.